UFC Fight Night 124: Stephens Vs Choi schedule and fight card

Bengaluru, January 14: The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to St Louis on Sunday (January 14) to kick off 2018 with UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs. Choi held at Scottrade Center in Missouri, United States.

Jeremy Stephens meets Dooho Choi at featherweight in the main event, while originally scheduled co-main event between middleweights Vitor Belfort and Uriah Hall was canceled.

"There's levels to this. I'm gonna do what I want, when I want, how I want to do it. It's my night"@LilHeathenMMA shares his thoughts on Doo Ho Choi ahead of #UFCSTL pic.twitter.com/rU2PqAWY5O — UFC India (@UFCIndia) January 14, 2018

Just 24 hours before Belfort's retirement bout it was announced that Hall did not make it to the weigh-in because he suffered seizures from aggressive weight-cutting methods.

.@Usman84KG is undefeated in the UFC since making his debut in 2015, and is on a mission for UFC gold.



He will battle Emil Weber Meek at #UFCSTL pic.twitter.com/Ziw3EB9eCP — UFC India (@UFCIndia) January 12, 2018

However, we still have a tasty welterweight scrap between the undefeated Kamaru Usman and Emil Meek, and a women's flyweight bout between the returning Paige VanZant against Jessica-Rose Clark.

While the standout fight on the preliminary card between Darren Elkins and Michael Johnson in the featherweight was moved to the main card.

.@PaigeVanZantUFC believes this is her time to shine.....



She fights Jessica-Rose Clark in her Flyweight debut at #UFCSTL pic.twitter.com/z55ZFngp4Z — UFC India (@UFCIndia) January 13, 2018

Even on the preliminary card there is plenty to look forward to, with a couple of lightweight bouts, James Krause takes on Alex White, while Matt Frevola meets Marco Polo. Plus, three bouts from the women's division.

When is UFC St Louis?

The fight night is on Sunday (January 14) in St Louis, Missouri, meaning it is being shown live on Monday morning in India.

Where can I see UFC St Louis main card live?

Sony ESPN will be showing the main card live on Monday (January 15) at 8.30 AM (IST)

Two of the most aggressive Featherweights in the world are set to collide at #UFCSTL.



Here is a preview of the main event for Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi👊 pic.twitter.com/VTdaxmAN4A — UFC India (@UFCIndia) January 11, 2018

Here is scheduled fight card for UFC St Louis:

Main Card (Sony ESPN)

1. Featherweight bout: Jeremy Stephens Vs Doo Ho Choi

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Paige VanZant Vs Jessica Rose-Clark

3. Welterweight bout: Kamaru Usman Vs Emil Weber Meek

4. Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins Vs Michael Johnson

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

1. Lightweight bout: James Krause Vs Alex White

2. Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola Vs Marco Polo

3. Women's Bantamweight: Talita Bernardo Vs Irene Aldana

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Danielle Taylor Vs JJ Aldrich

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Kalindra Faria Vs Jessica Eye

6. Catchweight (150 lbs) bout: Mike Santiago Vs Mads Burnell

7. Bantamweight bout: Kyung Ho Kang Vs Guido Cannetti