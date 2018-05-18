UFC Fight Night 129: Maia vs Usman fight card and TV schedule

The event is headlined by a tasty welterweight as Kamaru Usman takes on Demian Maia, while a women's strawweight bout between Alexa Grasso and Tatian Suarez is set to take the co-headline slot.

It's Fight Week in Santiago! #UFChile pic.twitter.com/5AvxnwxH9Q — UFC (@ufc) May 14, 2018

Usman was originally scheduled to take on Santiago Ponzinibbio, but the Argentinian had to pull out with a hand injury, making way for Maia, who is ranked 5th in the 170lb division, while Usman is behind him at 7th. The winner of this bout will themselves right into title contention.

It is not the most stacked card in history, but there are some interesting fights on the main card with Jared Cannonier taking on an undefeated Dominic Reyes in light heavyweight bout, Diego Rivas and Guido Cannetti in a bantamweight bout.

Plus, we also have Andrea Lee doing battle with new comer Veronica Macedo in women's flyweight and a welterweight bout between Chad Laprise and Vincente Luque.

When and where is UFC Chile?

The event is set to take place at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on Saturday (May 19). Due to the time difference it will be shown live on Sunday (May 20) morning in India.

How to watch UFC Chile in India?

Sony ESPN will be showing the main card live on Sunday (May 20) from 7.30 AM IST, while the prelims starting at 4 AM IST can be streamed via UFC Fight Pass.

Who continues to ascend this weekend? #UFCChile pic.twitter.com/sOjiV4Sgnm — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2018

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC Chile:

Main Card (Sony ESPN)

1. Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Kamaru Usman

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Dominick Reyes

4. Bantamweight bout: Diego Rivas vs. Guido Cannetti

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Veronica Macedo vs. Andrea Lee

6. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Chad Laprise

Preliminary card (Fight Pass)

1. Welterweight bout: Zak Cummings vs. Michel Prazeres

2. Flyweight bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Poliana Botelho vs. Syuri Kondo

4. Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benítez vs. Humberto Bandenay

5. Featherweight bout: Enrique Barzola vs. Brandon Davis

6. Bantamweight bout: Henry Briones vs. Frankie Saenz

7. Lightweight bout: Claudio Puelles vs. Felipe Silva