UFC Fight Night 130: Thompson vs Till fight card and TV schedule

After a huge amount of build-up UFC Liverpool is just days away and fight fans can finally get to see Darren Till vs Stephen Thompson inside the Octagon in the much-anticipated main event.

Till and Thompson are two of the best welterweights in the world and with both known for their striking ability, excitement is almost guaranteed.

Till made his presence known with a first round knockout of UFC veteran Donald Cerrone last October, but has not fought since as he awaited this contest with Thompson, who is coming off a decision win over Jorge Masvidal last November after failing in two attempts at Tyron Woodley's welterweight belt.

In the co-main event of the night, Neil Magny was originally scheduled to face Gunnar Nelson, who was forced to pull out due to injury and was replaced by UFC newcomer Craig White.

Another bout on the main card was also scrapped. A bantamweight bout between former runner-up of The Ultimate Fighter 18 Davey Grant and Manny Bermudez was originally scheduled for the event. However it was reported on Thursday (May 24) that the bout had been scrapped after Grant was diagnosed with staph infection.

The card is mainly filled with local talents like Bradley Scott, Craig White, Arnold Allen, Darren Stewart, Tom Breese and Molly McCann all fighting out of England.

When and where is UFC Liverpool?

The event is on Sunday, 27 May at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

How can I see UFC Liverpool in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live from 10.30 PM IST on Sunday (May 27), while the preliminary card action which starts from 8.30 PM IST can be streamed via Fight Pass.

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC Liverpool:

Main Card (Sony ESPN)

1. Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till

2. Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs Craig White

3. Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell

4. Featherweight bout: Jason Knight vs Makwan Amirkhani

5. Middleweight bout: Eric Spicely vs Darren Stewart

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

1. Welterweight bout: Claudio Silva vs. Nordine Taleb

2. Middleweight bout: Dan Kelly vs Tom Breese

3. Welterweight bout: Brad Scott vs. Salim Touahri

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs Molly McCann

5. Middleweight bout: Elias Theodorou vs. Trevor Smith

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Gina Mazany vs Lina Lansberg