UFC Fight Night 133: Dos Santos vs Ivanov fight card and TV schedule

The former heavyweight champion Dos Santos welcomes promotional newcomer Blagoy Ivanov in the main event, while in the co-main event, Sage Nothcutt meets Zak Ottow in a welterweight bout.

Last time Dos Santos was in action he was stopped in the first round by Stipe Miocic in an unsuccessful attempt to regain his title back in May 2017.

His opponent for tonight, Ivanov is a former World Series of Fighting heavyweight champion who has also competed in Bellator. He's 16-1 with his only loss coming to current UFC contender and former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov.

A former champ welcomes a powerful newcomer.



Who do you have tomorrow night at #UFCBoise? pic.twitter.com/zV7MsUyDCN — UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2018

In the co-main event scene, Northcutt attempts to improve his MMA record to 11-2 as he faces Ottow. Northcutt has won two fights in a row since his second-round submission loss to Mickey Gall in December 2016.

Debuting at 1️⃣9️⃣ years old!@SageNorthcutt heads into #UFCBoise looking to make it three straight. pic.twitter.com/8LVOcjciiN — UFC (@ufc) July 13, 2018

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Niko Price and Randy Brown. Plus a women's bantamweight showdown between Cat Zingano and Marion Reneau. Meanwhile, there are two featherweight bouts - Dennis Bermudez vs. Rick Glenn and Myles Jury vs. Chad Mendes.

Here is all you need to know about the event:

When and Where is UFC Boise happening?

The event takes place at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, United States on Saturday (July 14).

Due to time difference the event will be on Sunday (July 15) in India.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 133 in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card in India on Sunday (July 15) from 7.30 AM IST, while the preliminary card can be streamed via Fight Pass from 4 AM IST.

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC Boise:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Junior dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov

2. Welterweight bout: Sage Northcutt vs. Zak Ottow

3. Featherweight bout: Dennis Bermudez vs. Rick Glenn

4. Welterweight bout: Randy Brown vs. Niko Price

5. Featherweight bout: Myles Jury vs. Chad Mendes

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Cat Zingano vs. Marion Reneau

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Alejandro Perez vs. Eddie Wineland

2. Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins vs. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Flyweight bout: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Scoggins

4. Featherweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Liz Carmouche vs. Jennifer Maia

6. Flyweight bout: Mark Delarosa vs. Elias Garcia

7. Women's Strawweight bout: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel