UFC Fight Night 136: Hunt vs. Oliynyk fight card and TV schedule

The main event for this weekend will be Australia's Mark Hunt taking on Ukrainian-Russian Aleksei Oliynyk in a heavyweight bout. While, light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Nikita Krylov will battle in the co-main event.

Hunt is on a mixed run of results with the most recent being a decision loss to Curtis Blaydes earlier this year at UFC 221 in February. While, Oliynyk who is a submission expert is on the back of a first-round stoppage (via Ezekiel choke) win over Junior Albini at UFC 224 in May this year.

Moving on to the co-headliner, Blachowicz is on three-fight winning streak with the most recent result being a decision win over Jimi Manuwa at Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov earlier this year in March.

Krylov, however, will make his return to the promotion after two years away with the Eurasia Fight Nights (EFN)/Fight Nights Global promotion where his last result was a second-round knock out win over Fabio Maldonaldo.

Also on the main card is heavyweight showdown between Andrei Arlovski and Shamil Abdurakhimov. Plus, a welterweight bout between Alexey Kunchenko and Thiago Alves. While, hometown's Rustam Khabilov, Ramazan Emeev and Mairbek Taisumov feature in the preliminary card.

Here is all you need to know about the event:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 136 happening?

The event is on Saturday (September 15) Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

Announcement background:

Once the announcement of the promotion's first visit to eastern Europe was made, the most speculated star to headline the event was Russia's own Khabib Nurmagomedov. But, that isn't the case as the Eagle has been scheduled to meet Conor McGregor next month in Las Vegas at UFC 229.

Venue info:

The Olimpiyskiy Stadium, which was built for the 1980 Summer Olympics has the ability to seat 35,000 people, but the UFC want to use just half the venue with a modified seating configuration of 17,000 seats for the arena.

How to watch UFC Moscow main card and prelims in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live from 11.30 PM IST on Saturday (September 15), while the preliminary card can be streamed a little earlier via UFC Fight Pass from 8.15 PM IST.

Check out the scheduled fight card of UFC Fight Night 136:

Main Card (Sony ESPN)

1. Heavyweight bout: Mark Hunt vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Nikita Krylov

3. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

4. Welterweight bout: Alexey Kunchenko vs. Thiago Alves

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

1. Middleweight bout: Khalid Murtazaliev vs. C.B. Dollaway

2. Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs. Jin Soo Son

3. Lightweight bout: Rustam Khabilov vs. Kajan Johnson

4. Lightweight bout: Mairbek Taisumov vs. Desmond Green

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Marcin Prachnio

6. Middleweight bout: Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Yandiev

7. Welterweight bout: Ramazan Emeev vs. Stefan Sekulic

8. Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware