UFC Fight Night 136 results: Oleinik chokes Hunt; Blachowicz submits Krylov

Australian veteran Hunt looked to have the edge over Oleinik in the opening frame, but it was "The Boa Constrictor" who struck in the final minute of the round. Oleinik took down Hunt to the canvas, got hold of his back and locked in a rear-naked choke to get the tap with 34 seconds left in the first round.

With that result, Oleinik won his second successive fight and has four wins in five. Meanwhile, Hunt lost for the second straight time and now has dropped three of his last four.

In the co-main event, Jan Blachowicz improvised his chances for the 205 pound title and spoiled Nikita Krylov's return to the UFC with a stoppage win in a light heavyweight bout. Blachowicz submitted Krylov with a D'Arce choke in the second round at the 2:41.

With that win, Blachowicz is on four-fight winning streak. Krylov on the othee hand had his four-fight winning streak snapped on his UFC return.

In the main card opener, debutant Alexey Kunchenko outworked veteran Thiago Alves for a decision win in a welterweight bout. Kunchenko remianed perfect with a unanimous decision win over Alves with a pair of 29-28 scores and a 30-27, while the defeat gave Alves his second straight loss.

Next up, in a fight that saw neither man take control, Shamil Abdurakhimov edged past Andrei Arlovski with a pair of 30-27 scores and a 29-28 for a unanimous decision win.

The result meant Abdurakhimov won for the second straight time and fourth time in five fights, while Arlovski lost his second straight after a modest two-fight winning streak.

Wow!! Headkick finish from Majored Ankalaev at #UFCMoscow!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/1kBpE8xQbM — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 15, 2018

Earlier in the preliminary card there were stoppage wins for Khalid Murtazaliev, Magomed Ankalaev and Jordan Johnson. While, Ramazan Emeev, Petr Yan, Rustam Khabilov, Mairbek Taisumov and Merab Dvalishvili earned decision wins.

The event was the promotion's debut in Russia where they created history with fifth highest attendance.

Check out the final results of UFC Moscow:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik defeated Mark Hunt by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:26

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Jan Blachowicz defeated Nikita Krylov by submission (D'Arce choke) - Round 2, 2:41

3. Heavyweight bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov defeated Andrei Arlovski by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Welterweight bout: Alexey Kunchenko defeated Thiago Alves by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Khalid Murtazaliev defeated C.B. Dollaway by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 5:00

2. Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan defeated Jin Soo Son by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Lightweight bout: Rustam Khabilov defeated Kajan Johnson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Lightweight bout: Mairbek Taisumov defeated Desmond Green by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev defeated Marcin Prachnio by knockout (strikes) - Round 1, 3:09

6. Middleweight bout: Jordan Johnson defeated Adam Yandiev by submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 2, 0:42

7. Welterweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili defeated Terrion Ware by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

8. Bantamweight bout: Ramazan Emeev defeated Stefan Sekulic by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)