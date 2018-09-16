English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

UFC Fight Night 136 results: Oleinik chokes Hunt; Blachowicz submits Krylov

By
Aleksei Oleinik (Image Couryesy: Youtube)
Aleksei Oleinik (Image Couryesy: Youtube)

Moscow, September 16: Aleksei Oleinik chokes Mark Hunt in the main event of UFC Fight Night 136: Hunt vs. Oleinik which took place at the Olympic Stadium in Moscow, Russia on Saturday (Septmber 15).

Australian veteran Hunt looked to have the edge over Oleinik in the opening frame, but it was "The Boa Constrictor" who struck in the final minute of the round. Oleinik took down Hunt to the canvas, got hold of his back and locked in a rear-naked choke to get the tap with 34 seconds left in the first round.

With that result, Oleinik won his second successive fight and has four wins in five. Meanwhile, Hunt lost for the second straight time and now has dropped three of his last four.

In the co-main event, Jan Blachowicz improvised his chances for the 205 pound title and spoiled Nikita Krylov's return to the UFC with a stoppage win in a light heavyweight bout. Blachowicz submitted Krylov with a D'Arce choke in the second round at the 2:41.

With that win, Blachowicz is on four-fight winning streak. Krylov on the othee hand had his four-fight winning streak snapped on his UFC return.

In the main card opener, debutant Alexey Kunchenko outworked veteran Thiago Alves for a decision win in a welterweight bout. Kunchenko remianed perfect with a unanimous decision win over Alves with a pair of 29-28 scores and a 30-27, while the defeat gave Alves his second straight loss.

Next up, in a fight that saw neither man take control, Shamil Abdurakhimov edged past Andrei Arlovski with a pair of 30-27 scores and a 29-28 for a unanimous decision win.

The result meant Abdurakhimov won for the second straight time and fourth time in five fights, while Arlovski lost his second straight after a modest two-fight winning streak.

Earlier in the preliminary card there were stoppage wins for Khalid Murtazaliev, Magomed Ankalaev and Jordan Johnson. While, Ramazan Emeev, Petr Yan, Rustam Khabilov, Mairbek Taisumov and Merab Dvalishvili earned decision wins.

The event was the promotion's debut in Russia where they created history with fifth highest attendance.

Check out the final results of UFC Moscow:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik defeated Mark Hunt by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:26

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Jan Blachowicz defeated Nikita Krylov by submission (D'Arce choke) - Round 2, 2:41

3. Heavyweight bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov defeated Andrei Arlovski by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Welterweight bout: Alexey Kunchenko defeated Thiago Alves by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Khalid Murtazaliev defeated C.B. Dollaway by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 5:00

2. Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan defeated Jin Soo Son by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Lightweight bout: Rustam Khabilov defeated Kajan Johnson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Lightweight bout: Mairbek Taisumov defeated Desmond Green by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev defeated Marcin Prachnio by knockout (strikes) - Round 1, 3:09

6. Middleweight bout: Jordan Johnson defeated Adam Yandiev by submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 2, 0:42

7. Welterweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili defeated Terrion Ware by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

8. Bantamweight bout: Ramazan Emeev defeated Stefan Sekulic by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 1 - 1 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 9:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue