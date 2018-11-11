UFC Fight Night 139 results: Late replacement Rodriguez finishes Korean Zombie

Rodriguez, who stepped in on short-notice to replace Frankie Edgar, took the fight to the fifth round and connected an elbow on Jung in the dying seconds, at the 4:59 of the final round to be precise win by knock out.

With that win, Rodriguez got back in the win column and has won nine of his past 10, while Jung is back in the loss column and has dropped two of his past three.

In the co-headliner, Donald Cerrone picked up an historic win in front of his hometown. The Cowboy submitted Mike Perry with an armbar in the first round of a welterweight bout.

Cerrone, who earned his fifteenth stoppage, got back in the win column and has won two of his past three, while Perry is back in the loss column and has dropped three of his past four.

🤠 @CowboyCerrone passes Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre for most wins in UFC history - 21



He also passes Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva for most finishes in UFC history - 15 #UFCDenver #UFC25Years pic.twitter.com/8QoRTmk2h5 — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 11, 2018

In the main card opener which lasted the three rounds, Mike Trizano had a tought fight against Luis Pena, but settled for a split-decision in the lightweight bout. Trizano, who is still undefeated in MMA, earned a pair of 29-28 scores, while Pena was given a score of 29-28 by the third judge.

UFC debutant and hometown's Maycee Barber earned a stoppage win against fellow newcomer Hannah Cifers in a women's strawweight bout. Barber used heavy elbows to cut open Cifers and then took her out with big ground-and-pound at the 2 minute mark of the second round.

Straight Domination by Maycee Barber 👀 pic.twitter.com/JEwOWL3K8F — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 11, 2018

Next up, in a lightweight fight, Beneil Daruish took a unanimous decision against newcomer Thiago Moises, who took the fight on short-notice. Dariush got the win with a pair of 30-25 scores and a 30-26.

Later, in a women's bantamweight bouut, former featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie, who returned after more than a year out of action, outworked Raquel Pennington to win by decision. De Randamie won for the fourth straight time, while Pennington dropped her second straight fight.

Third victory by rear-naked choke in a row for Davi Ramos. pic.twitter.com/3JDpIIWKng — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 11, 2018

Earlier in the prelims, there were stoppage wins for Bobby Moffett, Davi Ramos and Devonte Smith, while Ashley Yodder, Eric Shelton and Mark De La Rosa earned split decison wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Denver:

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Yair Rodriguez defeated Chan Sung Jung by knockout (elbow) - Round 5, 4:59

2. Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone def Mike Perry by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 4:46

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Germaine de Randamie defeated Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush defeated Thiago Moises by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Maycee Barber defeated Hannah Cifers by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 2:01

6. Lightweight bout: Mike Trizano defeated Luis Pena by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Ashley Yoder defeated Amanda Cooper by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

2. Featherweight bout: Bobby Moffett defeated Chas Skelly by TKO (D'Arce choke) - Round 2, 2:43

3. Lightweight bout: Davi Ramos defeated John Gunther by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 1:57

4. Lightweight bout: Devonte Smith defeated Julian Erosa by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 0:46

5. Flyweight bout: Eric Shelton defeated Joseph Morales by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

6. Flyweight bout: Mark De La Rosa defeated Joby Sanchez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)