UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio fight card and schedule

In the main event, Neil Magny will take on Argentina's own Santiago Ponzinibbio in a welterweight bout, while a featherweight bout between Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins will serve as the co-main event.

Magny, who has won fourteen of nineteen in the UFC, comes into the bout on a two-fight win streak with first-round TKO win over Craig White in May and decision win over Carlos Condit in December last year.

Ponzinibbio, meanwhile, hasn't fought since he took a unanimous decision over Mike Perry in December 2017. However, the 32-year-old from La Plata, Argentina has won six straight fights and will be looking to resume his climb toward a shot at the welterweight title.

In fact, the winner of this bout could be not that far away from a shot at Tyron Woodley's title.

For Argentina! 🇦🇷@SPonzinibbioMMA looks for another highlight reel KO on home soil at #UFCArgentina on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/3ozLScn5sv — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2018

The American Lamas comes into the bout on a two-fight losing streak with his most recent outing being a decision loss to Mirsad Bektic in June. Before that he was knocked out by Josh Emmet in December last year. So, he will be looking to snap the losing streak.

Elkins, meanwhile, is also fresh off a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski. But, before he dropped that fight, The Damage was on a six-fight wiining streak and his victories included stoppages of Michael Johnson and Bektic.

Meanwhile, in the other featured bout on the main card we will see heavyweights Kahlil Rountree Jr. and UFC debutant Johnny Walker in action.

Rountree, who is known for his knock out power, comes into the bout fresh off a first-round TKO win over Gokhan Saki. The War Horse is 3-2 in his UFC career with all three of those wins coming via KO/TKO.

KHALIL ROUNTREE JR w/ the straight left drops Saki!#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/wg38uwA3bc — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Walker is also a stand-up specialist and has a huge frame and has recorded 11 knockout wins in his MMA career. So this fight has all the credentials to be the fight of the night contender with most of the experts predicting a knock out finish.

Also on the main card, we will see The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil middleweight winner Cezar Ferreira take on promotional newcomer Ian Heinisch. Guido Cannetti and Marlon Vera face off in bantamweight fight. While Cynthia Calvillo and Poliana Botelho will battle in women's strawweight.

An impact from the start!@Cyn_Calvillo has been impressing since her first walk. #UFCArgentina pic.twitter.com/0ow8cYwKod — UFC (@ufc) November 14, 2018

In the preliminary card, the likes of in-form Michel Prazeres collide with undefeated Bartosz Fabinski at welterweight, while Alexandre Pantoja takes on Ulka Sasaki in a flyweight bout.

Here is all you need to know about UFC's debut in Argentina

When and where is UFC Fight Night 140 happening?

The event will be the promotion's debut in Argentina and the Parque Roca Arena in Buenos Aires will play host to it on Saturday (November 17). Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (November 18) in India.

How to watch UFC Buenos Aries in India?

Sony SIX will show the main card live on Sunday (November 18) from 8.30 AM IST. You could also stream the main card via Sony LIV.

The preliminary card can streamed using UFC Fight Pass from 5.30 AM IST on Sunday (November 18)

Here is the scheduled fight card of Fight Night 140:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

2. Featherweight bout: Ricardo Lamas vs. Darren Elkins

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Johnny Walker

4. Middleweight bout: Cezar Ferreira vs. Ian Heinisch

5. Bantamweight bout: Guido Cannetti vs. Marlon Vera

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Poliana Botelho

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Michel Prazeres vs. Bartosz Fabinski

2. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Ulka Sasaki

3. Featherweight bout: Humberto Bandenay vs. Austin Arnett

4. Welterweight bout: Laureano Staropoli vs. Hector Aldana

5. Lightweight bout: Devin Powell vs. Jesus Pinedo

6. Featherweight bout: Nad Narimani vs. Anderson dos Santos