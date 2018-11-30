UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa fight card, preview and schedule

In the main event, former UFC Heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will meet Australia's own and former AFC Heavyweight champion Tai Tuivasa.

In his last outing, the veteran Dos Santos bounced back from his championship loss to Stipe Miocic with a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov earlier this year in July.

A former champ.



A rising force.



Who goes home with their hand raised? #UFCAdelaide pic.twitter.com/8e2UrPqjwN — UFC (@ufc) November 29, 2018

The Brazilain has a mixed form as he has alternated results ever since his nine-fight winning streak was snapped by Cain Velasquez in 2012. That's when he lost the title and failed in two attempts to reclaim the gold with the most recent loss coming to Stipe Miocic in 2017. He has won thirteen of his seventeen fights in the UFC and has seven stoppages to his name.

Tuivasa, meanwhile, is on a impressive run and is unbeaten in eight. The Australia native has had seven first-round stoppage wins to make him the firm favourite in this contest. He also showed he has the stamina, and took his last fight to the third round to earn a decison win over Andrei Arlovski earlier this year in June. This fight has all the makings of a knockout finish.

In the co-main event, Australia's Tyson Pedro will meet former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua.

The Brazilian Rua is fresh from a first round knockout loss to Anthony Smith. Before dropping the fight in July, Rua was on three-fight winning streak and will look to regain form.

The Aussie Pedro, meanwhile, is on the back of a submission loss to Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Singapore in June this year. He has lost two in five since he made the move to UFC in 2016.

The main card also features, Kiwi legend Mark Hunt, who takes on undefeated Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout. The Super Samoan will look to get back in the win column after dropping two fights already this year. Willis, on the other hand, will look to continue his unbeaten run.

Also on the main card, Jake Matthews takes on Tony Martin at welterweight, Suman Mokhtarian meets Sodiq Yusuff at featherweight and Paul Craig collides with Jim Crute at light heavyweight.

Earlier in the prelims, we will see three Japanese talents Mizuto Hirota, Yushin Okami and Keita Nakamura along with the likes of Wilson Reis, Ben Nguyen and Christos Giagos in action.

Action from #UFCAdelaide starts on #UFCFIGHTPASS this Saturday!



Mizuto Hirota vs Christos Giagos is set at the Featured Bout! pic.twitter.com/5gNxunmR6Y — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 29, 2018

Here is all you need to know about the event:



When and where is UFC Fight Night 142 happening?

The event takes place at Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, Australia on December 2.

This will be the second time the promotion visits Adelaide after hosting its first event in 2015.

How to watch UFC Adelaide in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live in India on Sunday (December 2) from 8.30 AM IST, while one can also live stream the main card using Sony LIV.

The preliminary card, meanwhile is only available via Fight Pass in India from 5 AM IST.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Adelaide:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Junior dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Tyson Pedro vs. Mauricio Rua

3. Heavyweight bout: Mark Hunt vs. Justin Willis

4. Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs. Tony Martin

5. Featherweight bout: Suman Mokhtarian vs. Sodiq Yusuff

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Jim Crute

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Yushin Okami vs. Alexey Kunchenko

2. Flyweight bout: Wilson Reis vs. Ben Nguyen

3. Welterweight bout: Keita Nakamura vs. Salim Touahri

4. Flyweight bout: Elias Garcia vs. Kai Kara-France

5. Lightweight bout: Mizuto Hirota vs. Christos Giagos

6. Lightweight bout: Damir Ismagulov vs. Alex Gorgees