UFC Fight Night 146: Lewis vs dos Santos preview, fight card and schedule

Main event

The Black Beast Lewis comes into this fight fresh off a heavyweight title bout loss to Daniel Cormier. Before suffering that third round submission defeat at UFC 230 in November last year, third ranked Lewis recorded impressive wins over Alex Volkov (KO), Francis Ngannou (decision) and Marcin Tybura (TKO) in 2018.

The former heavyweight champion 'Cigano' Dos Santos, meanwhile is 2-0 since losing the title to Stipe Miocic in 2017. After dropping the title, Dos Santos defeated Blagoy Ivanov in 2018 and followed that with a second round TKO of Tai Tuivasa later that year.

Both men are known for their finishing ability. Lewis (10) is currently tied at the top of the heavyweight knock out chart with Cain Velasquez, while Dos Santos is right behind with nine knock out wins. So, this fight has all the potential to end in stoppage. Will it be Cigano leveling or Lewis breaking the record? Find out this weekend.

Co-main event

As far as the co-headliner is concerned, Zaleski is on a six-fight winning streak since his UFC debut loss to Nicols Dalby which came way back in 2015. The Brazilian has three stoppage wins with two of them coming very recently against Sean Strickland and Luigi Vendramini.

Meanwhile, Zaleski's opponent for this weekend, Millender comes into the bout on the back of nine wins in MMA. Since signing with UFC, 'Curtious' Millender has lived up to the hype with wins over Thiago Alves, Max Griffin and Siyar Bahadurzada. So, this bout makes it unpredictable as both fighters are on a undefeated streak.

Under card

Also on the main card, Tim Means faces Niko Price at welterweight, heavweights Blagoy Ivanov and Ben Rothwell collide, Beneil Dariush meets Drew Dober at lightweight and to round off the card, middleweights Tim Boetsch and Omari Akhmedov lock horns.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card top talent like Sergio Moares, Yana Kunitskaya, Maurice Greene, Louis Smolka, Zak Ottow among many more will all be in action.

❤️ this tweet to get a reminder for UFC Wichita #ItsBoutTime — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2019

Location, start time and where to watch

When and where is UFC Fight Night 146 happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (March 9) at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Due to time difference the event will take place in India on Sunday (March 10).

What time does UFC Fight Night 146 start?

The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET, 10 PM GMT (March 9), Meanwhile, in India the card will start at 3.30 AM IST on Sunday (March 10).

The main card starts at 8 PM ET (March 9), 1 AM GMT (March 10), and in India the card starts at 6.30 AM IST on Sunday (March 10)

How to watch the event live in India?

Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD will show the main card live in India, while the live stream is available via Sony LIV.

The prelims, meanwhile, can be streamed live using UFC Fight Pass.

Something tells us this won't last the distance... #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/J8tZrenGk5 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 5, 2019

The scheduled fight card for UFC Wichita

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Junior dos Santos

2. Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Curtis Millender

3. Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Niko Price

4. Heavyweight bout: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Ben Rothwell

5. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Drew Dober

6. Middleweight bout: Tim Boetsch vs. Omari Akhmedov

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Sergio Moraes

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Marion Reneau vs. Yana Kunitskaya

3. Featherweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Julian Erosa

4. Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene vs. Jeff Hughes

5. Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka vs. Matt Schnell

6. Welterweight bout: Alex Morono vs. Zak Ottow

7. Lightweight bout: Alex White vs. Dan Moret