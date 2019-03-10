UFC Fight Night 146 results: Dos Santos stops Lewis; Zaleski submits Millender

Former heavyweight champion Dos Santos overcame early scare to stop Lewis by TKO at the 1:58 mark of Round 2.

After a back and forth opening round of the heavyweight main event in which both men looked for the finish, Cigano Dos Santos got the better of Lewis, first with a body and kick and then with a few punches to earn the stoppage. The win made it three in a row for Dos Santos, while Lewis has now lost two straight.

Junior dos Santos leaves no doubt #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/BHn2aZE86M — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 10, 2019

“I don’t care who I fight next, as long as I stay active. I want fights. I’m here to fight again and regain my belt.” - @Junior_Cigano after his #UFCWichita TKO victory. pic.twitter.com/MJqQoACN7F — UFC News (@UFCNews) March 10, 2019

In the welterweight co-main event, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos choked Curtis Millender to earn a submission win. After a takedown in the opening minute which put Millender on his back, dos Santos took advantage and locked on the rear-naked choke to force Millender to tap out at the 2:35 mark of Round 1.

The result meant Zaleski took his current winning streak in the UFC to seven, while Millender suffered his first defeat since 2015, and it also stopped his nine-fight winning streak.

Longest active @UFC win streaks - Welterweight



10 - Kamaru Usman

7⃣ - @ElizeuCapoeira

07 - Santiago Ponzinibbio

06 - Colby Covington

06 - Leon Edwards pic.twitter.com/YuplNIiUt7 — UFC News (@UFCNews) March 10, 2019

In the other featured bout on the card, Niko Price finished Tim Means via KO at 4:50 mark in the first round of a welterweight bout. Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush defeated Drew Dober by submission in the second round of a lightweight bout.

THE HYBRID!!!@NikoHybridPrice lands a VICIOUS right hand and stops Means in round 1! #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/BUspq28Rlj — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019

Also on the main card, there were decision wins for Blagoy Ivanov and Omari Akhmedov, who defeated Ben Rothwell and Tim Boetsch respectively.

Earlier in the prelims, Alex Morono and Matt Schnell won via stoppage, while Anthony Rocco Martin, Yana Kunitskaya, Grant Dawson, Maurice Greene and Alex White earned decision wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Fight Night 146:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Junior Dos Santos defeated Derrick Lewis by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:58

2. Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeated Curtis Millender by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 2:35

3. Welterweight bout: Niko Price defeated Tim Means by KO (strikes) - Round 1, 4:50

4. Heavyweight bout: Blagoy Ivanov defeated Ben Rothwell by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush defeated Drew Dober by submission (armbar) - Round 2, 4:41

6. Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov defeated Tim Boetsch by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Anthony Rocco Martin defeated Sergio Moraes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Yana Kunitskaya defeated Marion Reneau by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Featherweight bout: Grant Dawson defeated Julian Erosa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

4. Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene defeated Jeff Hughes by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

5. Bantamweight bout: Matt Schnell defeated Louis Smolka by submission (triangle choke) - Round 1, 3:18

6. Welterweight bout: Alex Morono defeated Zak Ottow by submission (verbal) - Round 1, 3:34

7. Lightweight bout: Alex White defeated Dan Moret by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)