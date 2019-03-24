UFC Fight Night 148 results: Pettis stops Thompson with devastating KO

Thompson started well in the second after dominating the former lightweight champion in the opening round, but Showtime stunned the Wonderboy with a one-punch finish in the closing minutes of the frame in welterweight bout main event of UFC Nashville.

After being left bloodied, Pettis waited for his turn and jumped forward with a Superman punch to connect on the chin of Thompson, who was left out cold at the 4:55 mark of the second round. The result meant Pettis got back on the win column, while Thompson stretched his losing streak to two.

In the co-main event, Curtis Blaydes dominated Justin Willis in the three rounds to earn a decision win in a heavyweight bout. Meanwhile, the likes of John Makdessi, Jussier Formiga and Luis Pena also picked up decision win on the main card.

Also on the main card, Maycee Barber evaded being outscored by J.J. Aldrich to earn a TKO win in the women's flyweight bout.

Earlier in the prelims, Bryce Mitchell, Jennifer Maia, Chris Gutierrez and Jordan Espinosa picked up decision wins, while Marlon Vera (TKO) and Randa Markos (submission) won via stoppages.

Here are the final results of UFC Nashville:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Anthony Pettis defeated Stephen Thompson by knockout (punch) - Round 2, 4:55

2. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes defeated Justin Willis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

3. Lightweight bout: John Makdessi defeated Jesus Pinedo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Flyweight bout: Jussier Formiga defeated Deiveson Figueiredo by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Featherweight bout: Luis Pena defeated Steven Peterson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Maycee Barber defeated J.J. Aldrich by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 3:01

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell defeated Bobby Moffett by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera defeated Frankie Saenz by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 1:25

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Jennifer Maia defeated Alexis Davis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos defeated Angela Hill by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 4:24

5. Bantamweight bout: Chris Gutierrez defeated Ryan MacDonald by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Flyweight bout: Jordan Espinosa defeated Eric Shelton by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)