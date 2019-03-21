UFC Fight Night 148: Thompson vs. Pettis fight card and schedule

Bengaluru, March 21: The Ultimate Fighting Championship are in Nashville this weekend as the Bridgestone Arena is all set to host UFC Fight Night 148: Thompson vs. Pettis on Saturday (March 23).

The event at the home of NHL franchise Nashville Predators will be headlined by two of UFC's most dynamic and explosive strikers, as former world champion Anthony Pettis moves to the welterweight division to face off with perennial contender Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.

In the co-main event, top-ranked heavyweight stars collide as fourth-ranked Curtis Blaydes meets tenth-ranked Justin Willis.

Also on the main card, John Makdessi fights Jesus Pinedo at lightweight, Jussier Formiga takes on Deiveson Figueiredo at flyweight, featherweights Luis Pena & Steven Peterson collide and undefeated Maycee Barber locks horns with JJ Aldrich in a women's flyweight bout.

In the preliminary card, a featherweight bout between the undefeated Bryce Mitchell and Bobby Moffett headline the card, while the likes of Eric Shelton, Angela Hill, Randa Markos, Alexis Davis, Jennifer Maia, Frankie Saenz and Marlon Vera are also in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 148:

He only needed 1️⃣ round!



We flash🔙 to 2016 for @WonderboyMMA biggest upset win! #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/o1kWVakcJH — UFC (@ufc) March 21, 2019 Thompson vs. Pettis The "Showtime" Pettis comes into the fight as the owner of three consecutive post-fight performance bonuses, but he is on the back of last year's second-round TKO loss to Tony Ferguson. And he has also alternated win and losses in his last seven fights. So, Pettis will like to get back on the win column again this weekend. Thompson, meanwhile is also on the back of a decison loss, which came against Darren Till at last year's UFC Fight Night 130. Although he has five knockout wins in the UFC, which have made him a mainstay on highlight reels everywhere, the Wonderboy Thompson has taken his last five bouts the distance in which he has lost two, drawn one and won two. Like Pettis, Thompson also will look to get back among the wins when the pair meet in a dream match which could end in stoppage. Will Saturday night include another @RazorBlaydes265 KO? #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/7MN2Pmauqg — UFC (@ufc) March 20, 2019 Blaydes vs. Willis The "Razor" Blaydes, who has dropped just two fights in his MMA career comes into the fight on the back of a first-round knock out loss in a rematch against Francis Ngannou. Before that loss, Blaydes bounced back from his only other loss which also came against Ngannou with five wins. Blaydes' opponent for this weekend, Willis on the other hand is on a four-match winning streak since his move to the UFC in 2017. In his most recent outing, the "Big Pretty" Willis earned a decision win over Mark Hunt in Fight Night 142. The pair will look to move up in ranking and try to challenge the champion with a win. And it looks like another three-rounder will be on its way. Saturday is Showtime on ESPN+ 🎬💥🦶 #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/MnICXbvYp6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 20, 2019 Event venue and broadcast information When and where is the event happening? The event takes place on Saturday (March 23) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (March 24) in India. What time does UFC Nashville start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM local time (March 23) and 2.30 AM IST (March 24). Meanwhile, the main card starts at 7.30 PM local time (March 23) and 5.30 AM IST (March 24). How to watch UFC Fight Night 148 in India? Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD will telecast the main card live in India, while the live stream will be available via Sony LIV. The preliminary card can only be streamed using the UFC Fight Pass in India. It's #UFCNashville Fight Week! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HxDDdM9aki — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 19, 2019 Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 148 Main Card 1. Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis 2. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis 3. Lightweight bout: John Makdessi vs. Jesus Pinedo 4. Flyweight bout: Jussier Formiga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 5. Featherweight bout: Luis Pena vs. Steven Peterson 6. Women's Flyweight bout: Maycee Barber vs. JJ Aldrich Preliminary Card 1. Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Bobby Moffett 2. Bantamweight bout: Frankie Saenz vs. Marlon Vera 3. Women's Flyweight bout: Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia 4. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Angela Hill 5. Bantamweight bout: Ryan MacDonald vs. Chris Gutierrez 6. Flyweight bout: Eric Shelton vs. Jordan Espinosa