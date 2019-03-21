UFC Fight Night 148: Thompson vs. Pettis fight card and schedule

|
Thompson vs. Pettis
The "Showtime" Pettis comes into the fight as the owner of three consecutive post-fight performance bonuses, but he is on the back of last year's second-round TKO loss to Tony Ferguson. And he has also alternated win and losses in his last seven fights. So, Pettis will like to get back on the win column again this weekend.
Thompson, meanwhile is also on the back of a decison loss, which came against Darren Till at last year's UFC Fight Night 130. Although he has five knockout wins in the UFC, which have made him a mainstay on highlight reels everywhere, the Wonderboy Thompson has taken his last five bouts the distance in which he has lost two, drawn one and won two.
Like Pettis, Thompson also will look to get back among the wins when the pair meet in a dream match which could end in stoppage.
|
Blaydes vs. Willis
The "Razor" Blaydes, who has dropped just two fights in his MMA career comes into the fight on the back of a first-round knock out loss in a rematch against Francis Ngannou. Before that loss, Blaydes bounced back from his only other loss which also came against Ngannou with five wins.
Blaydes' opponent for this weekend, Willis on the other hand is on a four-match winning streak since his move to the UFC in 2017. In his most recent outing, the "Big Pretty" Willis earned a decision win over Mark Hunt in Fight Night 142.
The pair will look to move up in ranking and try to challenge the champion with a win. And it looks like another three-rounder will be on its way.
|
Event venue and broadcast information
When and where is the event happening?
The event takes place on Saturday (March 23) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (March 24) in India.
What time does UFC Nashville start?
The preliminary card starts at 4 PM local time (March 23) and 2.30 AM IST (March 24). Meanwhile, the main card starts at 7.30 PM local time (March 23) and 5.30 AM IST (March 24).
How to watch UFC Fight Night 148 in India?
Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD will telecast the main card live in India, while the live stream will be available via Sony LIV.
The preliminary card can only be streamed using the UFC Fight Pass in India.
|
Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 148
Main Card
1. Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis
2. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis
3. Lightweight bout: John Makdessi vs. Jesus Pinedo
4. Flyweight bout: Jussier Formiga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
5. Featherweight bout: Luis Pena vs. Steven Peterson
6. Women's Flyweight bout: Maycee Barber vs. JJ Aldrich
Preliminary Card
1. Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Bobby Moffett
2. Bantamweight bout: Frankie Saenz vs. Marlon Vera
3. Women's Flyweight bout: Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia
4. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Angela Hill
5. Bantamweight bout: Ryan MacDonald vs. Chris Gutierrez
6. Flyweight bout: Eric Shelton vs. Jordan Espinosa