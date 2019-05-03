UFC Fight Night 151: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy fight card and schedule

A lightweight bout featuring former title challenger Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Al Iaquinta is set to headline the event, while a middleweight battle between Derek Brunson and Elias Theodorou will serve as the co-main event.

The Raging Al Iaquinta comes into the weekend's bout on the back of last year's decision win over Kevin Lee. He has dropped three of his 12 fights in the UFC and has four stoppage wins to go with it.

Cowboy Cerrone, on the other hand, is on fight winning streak after impressive stoppage wins over Mike Perry and Alexander Hernandez. He, however, had won only one in his previous five fights before the submission win over Perry.

As far as the co-main event is concerned, Brunson is on a two-fight losing streak and his losses came against current middleweight interim champion Israel Adesanya and Ronald Souza.

The Spartan Theodorou, meanwhile, comes into the fight with good form as he is on a three-fight winning streak and defeated Ery Anders via split decision in his most recent outing.

1️⃣0️⃣ Octagon appearances

8️⃣ wins



🇨🇦 @EliasTheodorou looks to continue rising in the MW rankings on home soil. #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/LUSivwAXAT — UFC (@ufc) May 3, 2019

Also on the main card, Cub Swanson meets Shane Burgos at featherweight, Brad Katona fights Merab Dvalishvili at bantamweight, Walt Harris battles Sergey Spivak at heavyweight and toround off the card Marc-Andre Barriault faces Andrew Sanchez in a middleweight bout.

Meanhwile, on the preliminary card Canadian talents like Sarah Moras, Aiemann Zahabi and Mitch Gagnon are in action. Plus, the first Indo-Canadian fighter Arjan Singh Bullar will be involved in heavyweight action against Juan Adams.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 151:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 151 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (May 4) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (May 5) in India.

What time does UFC Ottawa start?

The preliminary card starts at 2.30 AM IST (May 5); 5 PM Local Time (May 4); 9 PM GMT (May 4). Meanwhile, the main card starts at 5.30 AM IST (May 5); 8 PM Local Time (May 4); 12 AM GMT (May 5).

Where to watch UFC Ottawa in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD will telecast the main card live in India, while one can also stream the main card live using Sony LIV.

The preliminary card, meanwhile, can only be streamed using the UFC Fight Pass.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 151:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone

2. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou

3. Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos

4. Bantamweight bout: Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili

5. Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak

6. Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Andrew Sanchez

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Sarah Moras

2. Bantamweight bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Vince Morales

3. Featherweight bout: Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles

4. Heavyweight bout: Arjan Bhullar vs. Juan Adams

5. Bantamweight bout: Mitch Gagnon vs. Cole Smith