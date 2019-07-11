UFC Fight Night 155: de Randamie vs. Ladd preview, fight card and schedule

The event is set to feature an action-packed card with top contenders and hometown favorites in what will be a can't-miss night for fight fans.

A women's bantamweight bout between the former Women's featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd serves as the event's headliner, while a bantamweight bout between Urijah Faber and Ricky Simon takes the co-main event slot.

Also on the main card features, a top ten featherweight contenders fight between Josh Emmett and Mirsad Bektic and, a couple of middleweight bouts with Karl Roberson takin on Wellington Turman, and Marvin Vettori battling Cezar Ferreira.

Meanwhile, on the preliminary card we will see fan favorite Andre Fili compete at home for the first time in over six years as he battles Brazilian standout Sheymon Moraes.

Plus, we will also see number 14 ranked featherweight Darren Elkins aim to bounce back into the win column by being the first person to KO Jiu Jitsu phenom Ryan Hall. The prelims also features talents like, Julianna Pena, Nicco Montano and Livia Renata Souza on the card.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 155:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 155 taking place?

The event is set to take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Saturday (July 13). Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (July 14) in India.

What time does UFC Sacramento start?

The preliminary card starts at 2.30 AM IST (July 14); 2 PM Local Time (July 13); 9 PM GMT (July 13). Meanwhile, the main card starts at 5.30 AM IST (July 14); 5 PM Local Time (July 13); 12 AM GMT (July 14).

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 155 in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will be the destination for live stream. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Sacramento:

Main Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd

2. Bantamweight bout: Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon

3. Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Mirsad Bektic

4. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman

5. Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori vs. Cezar Ferreira

Preliminary card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Mike Rodriguez vs. John Allan

2. Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Sheymon Moraes

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julianna Pena vs. Nicco Montano

4. Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins vs. Ryan Hall

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Livia Renata Souza vs. Brianna Van Buren

6. Bantamweight bout: Pingyuan Liu vs. Jonathan Martinez

7. Bantamweight bout: Benito Lopez vs. Vince Morales