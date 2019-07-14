English

UFC Fight Night 155 results: de Randamie stops Ladd; Faber steals the show

By

Sacramento, July 14: Germaine de Randamie earned a controversial stoppage win over Aspen Ladd in the main event of UFC Fight Night 155 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Saturday (July 13).

The stoppage tied a record for the fastest KO in UFC Women's bantamweight history, but many believed the stoppage from referee Herb Dean was premature. The Iron Lady made it three consecutive first-round finishes with her first-round knockout of Aspen Ladd in Sacramento.

De Randamie needed just one right hand to put Ladd down and needed just one left hook on the ground for referee Dean to step in and stop the fight. It was a decision which was greeted with jeers.

The Sacramento crowd, however were in for a treat in the co-main event as Urijah Faber earned a first-round TKO win over Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout.

The 40-year-old Faber, who came out of a two-year retirement, caught an overly aggressive Simon with an overhand right to floor him to earn the stoppage at 0.46 seconds mark of the opening frame.

Also on the main card, Josh Emmet earned a first-round stoppage win over Mirsad Bektic in a featehrweight bout, while Karl Robertson and Marvin Vettori picked up descision wins in their respective bouts.

Earlier in the preliminary card, John Allan, Julianna Pena, Ryan Hall, Brianna Van Buren and Benito Lopez earned the scores for decision wins, while Andre Fili earned a first-round stoppage win over Sheymon Moraes and Jonathan Martinez earned a third-round knock out against Liu Pingyuan.

Here are the final results of UFC Sacramento:

Main Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Germaine de Randamie defeated Aspen Ladd by TKO (punch) - Round 1, 0:16

2. Bantamweight bout: Urijah Faber defeated Ricky Simon by KO (punches) - Round 1, 0:46

3. Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett defeated Mirsad Bektic by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:25

4. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson defeated Wellington Turman by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori defeated Cezar Ferreira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary card

1. Light Heavweight bout: John Allan defeated Mike Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

2. Featherweight bout: Andre Fili defeated Sheymon Moraes by KO (head kick/punches) - Round 1, 3:07

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julianna Pena defeated Nicco Montano by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

4. Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall defeated Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

5. Bantamweight bout: Jonathan Martinez defeated Liu Pingyuan by knockout (knee) - Round 3, 3:54

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Brianna Van Buren defeated Livinha Souza by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

7. Bantamweight bout: Benito Lopez defeated Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 11:55 [IST]
