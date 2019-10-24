UFC Fight Night 162: Maia vs Askren preview, fight card, India time and where to watch

In the main event of the evening, former middleweight title challenger Demian Maia meets former ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren in a welterweight bout.

Plus, a lightweight bout featuring Michael Johnson and former Cage Warriors lightweight champion Stevie Ray will serve as the UFC Fight Night 162's co-main event.

Also on the main card features, Frank Camacho versus Beneil Dariush at lightweight, Ciryl Gane versus Don'tale Mayes at heavyweight, and finally a welterweight bout between Muslim Salikhov and Laureano Staropoli.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Randa Markos, Ashley Yoder, Alex White, Enrique Barzola, Maurice Greene, Aleksandra Albu and more in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 162:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 162 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Saturday (October 26) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

What time does UFC Singapore start?

The preliminary card starts at 2.30 PM IST; 9 AM GMT; 5 PM Local Time. The main card, meanwhile, starts at 5.30 PM IST (October 26); 12 PM GMT; 8 PM Local Time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 162 in India?

Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD will telecast the main card live in India. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.

Main Event: Demian Maia vs Ben Askren preview

The last time he stepped into the Octagon opposite Jorge Masvidal earlier this year, Askren was on the wrong side of the fastest knockout in UFC history. And, that was his first loss in his 20-fight MMA career. So, Askren will look to bounce back soon and hope Singapore will bring him some good charm.

Maia, meanwhile, comes into the fight having snapped three-fight losing streak with back-to-back wins. The Brazilian veteran also signed a two-fight extension with the promotion to continue competing in the Octagon next year. So, Maia will look to continue that winning run.

Co-main Event: Michael Johnson vs Stevie Ray preview

Following a four-fight stint competing at featherweight, Johnson makes a return to lightweight and looks to get back in the win column in a tough bout against the durable and dangerous Ray.

Johnson comes into this bout on the back of a knock out loss to Josh Emmett. The loss snapped a two fight winning streak which included decison victories over Andre Fili and Artem Lobov.

Ray, meanwhile, has just two wins in his last five bouts in the Octagon. In his recent outing, "Braveheart" got caught on the end of a clean right hand from Leonardo Santos, who claimed a first-round knock out.

So, both these veterans need a victory to surge up in the division and stamp their claims on a futrue title bout.

Here is the scheduled match card for UFC Singapore:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

2. Lightweight bout: Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray

3. Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush

4. Heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane vs. Don'tale Mayes

5. Welterweight bout: Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Ashley Yoder

2. Lightweight bout: Alex White vs. Rafael Fiziev

3. Featherweight bout: Enrique Barzola vs. Movsar Evloev

4. Heavyweight bout: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Maurice Greene

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Aleksandra Albu

6. Heavyweight bout: Raphael Pessoa Nunes vs. Jeff Hughes