UFC Fight Night 162: Maia vs Askren preview, fight card, India time and where to watch

Bengaluru, October 24: After witnessing Dominic Reyes finish Chris Weidman in Boston, the Ultimate Fighting Championship travels to Asia to host another thrilling event - UFC Fight Night 162- at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday (October 26).
In the main event of the evening, former middleweight title challenger Demian Maia meets former ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren in a welterweight bout.
Plus, a lightweight bout featuring Michael Johnson and former Cage Warriors lightweight champion Stevie Ray will serve as the UFC Fight Night 162's co-main event.
Also on the main card features, Frank Camacho versus Beneil Dariush at lightweight, Ciryl Gane versus Don'tale Mayes at heavyweight, and finally a welterweight bout between Muslim Salikhov and Laureano Staropoli.
Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Randa Markos, Ashley Yoder, Alex White, Enrique Barzola, Maurice Greene, Aleksandra Albu and more in action.
That left hook! 😱@BeneilDariush has finishing power heading to #UFCSingapore! pic.twitter.com/w3fOCKi1Nw— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 23, 2019
Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 162:
When and where is UFC Fight Night 162 taking place?
The event is set to take place on Saturday (October 26) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.
What time does UFC Singapore start?
The preliminary card starts at 2.30 PM IST; 9 AM GMT; 5 PM Local Time. The main card, meanwhile, starts at 5.30 PM IST (October 26); 12 PM GMT; 8 PM Local Time.
How to watch UFC Fight Night 162 in India?
Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD will telecast the main card live in India. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.
How will @BenAskren bounce back from THAT knockout?— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 24, 2019
He faces @DemianMaia at #UFCSingapore... pic.twitter.com/bbfice8fio
Main Event: Demian Maia vs Ben Askren preview
The last time he stepped into the Octagon opposite Jorge Masvidal earlier this year, Askren was on the wrong side of the fastest knockout in UFC history. And, that was his first loss in his 20-fight MMA career. So, Askren will look to bounce back soon and hope Singapore will bring him some good charm.
Maia, meanwhile, comes into the fight having snapped three-fight losing streak with back-to-back wins. The Brazilian veteran also signed a two-fight extension with the promotion to continue competing in the Octagon next year. So, Maia will look to continue that winning run.
1️⃣st face offs of #UFCSingapore fight week for Media Day! pic.twitter.com/W4TDYYVBht— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) October 24, 2019
Co-main Event: Michael Johnson vs Stevie Ray preview
Following a four-fight stint competing at featherweight, Johnson makes a return to lightweight and looks to get back in the win column in a tough bout against the durable and dangerous Ray.
Johnson comes into this bout on the back of a knock out loss to Josh Emmett. The loss snapped a two fight winning streak which included decison victories over Andre Fili and Artem Lobov.
Ray, meanwhile, has just two wins in his last five bouts in the Octagon. In his recent outing, "Braveheart" got caught on the end of a clean right hand from Leonardo Santos, who claimed a first-round knock out.
So, both these veterans need a victory to surge up in the division and stamp their claims on a futrue title bout.
You met him on #DWCS!— UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2019
Now, @LordKongMayes brings the 🧨 to his debut! #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/wbT3kSOFLG
Here is the scheduled match card for UFC Singapore:
Main Card
1. Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren
2. Lightweight bout: Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray
3. Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush
4. Heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane vs. Don'tale Mayes
5. Welterweight bout: Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli
Preliminary Card
1. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Ashley Yoder
2. Lightweight bout: Alex White vs. Rafael Fiziev
3. Featherweight bout: Enrique Barzola vs. Movsar Evloev
4. Heavyweight bout: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Maurice Greene
5. Women's Strawweight bout: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Aleksandra Albu
6. Heavyweight bout: Raphael Pessoa Nunes vs. Jeff Hughes