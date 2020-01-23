UFC Fight Night 166: Blaydes vs. dos Santos fight card, preview, India time and how to watch

Fight location, date, start time and telecast information

When and where does UFC Fight Night 166 take place?

The event takes place on Saturday (January 25) at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (January 26) morning.

What time does UFC Raleigh start?

The main card begins at 6.30 AM IST (January 26), 1 AM GMT (January 26) and 8 PM ET (January 25), while the prelims kick off at 3.30 AM IST (January 26), 10 PM GMT (January 25) and 5 PM ET (January 25).

How to watch UFC Fight Night 166 in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will show the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will also live stream the main card. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.

Blaydes vs. dos Santos: Main event preview

Blaydes, who holds the record for most takedowns in UFC heavyweight history returns to action following a dominant victory over fellow top-ranked contender Shamil Abdurakhimov in September. Razor Blaydes already holds a number of impressive victories over legendary names such as Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt. He now looks to secure the first title shot of his career by taking out a former champion.

Former champion and perennial fan favorite Dos Santos, on the other hand, looks to get back into the title conversation with another signature knockout victory. Cigano Dos Santos, who holds the record for the most knockdowns in UFC heavyweight history, has wins over some of the biggest names in the sport, including former champions Fabricio Werdum, Cain Velasquez and Frank Mir, as well as current champion Stipe Miocic. He now aims to secure his 16th victory in the Octagon and stake his claim as the next title contender.

While things at the very top of the division are still unclear, this is a crucial battle to maintain position in the ever-shifting heavyweight landscape. Both men will look to pushing themselves for championship gold soon, so expect a feisty contest to close out the night at PNC Arena on Saturday.

Dos Anjos vs. Chiesa: Co-main event preview

The welterweight division clash in this weekend's penultimate pairing between Dos Anjos and Chiesa will be a very tough test for both men who come into the fight with a mixed record.

The Brazilian veteran RDA has just won one in his last four fights, but judging Dos Anjos on his record alone would be foolhardy, as those three setbacks came against current champ Kamaru Usman, recent title challenger Colby Covington, and streaking British standout Leon Edwards.

Despite his poor record recently, Dos Anjos, who has been a top conender since arriving in the division, remains a dangerous opponent for anyone that desires to reach the top of the division. And the same applies to Chiesa this weekend.

Chiesa moved to the welterweights after failing to make the 155-pound limit for his UFC 226 fight with Anthony Pettis and in his first two appearances in that weight classs, the former TUF winner won two in two. After submitting Carlos Condit in his welterweight debut, Chiesa followed it up with a one-sided decision win against Diego Sanchez in July.

Scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 166

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

2. Welterweight bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa

3. Flyweight bout: Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend

2. Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova

4. Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares

5. Women's Bantamweight bout: Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg

6. Bantamweight bout: Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely

7. Featherweight bout: Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr