UFC Fight Night 169: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo fight card, date, time and where to watch

Date, time, fight location and telecast information

When and where is UFC Fight Night 169 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (February 29) at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (March 1) in India.

What time does UFC Norfolk start?

The preliminary card starts at 3.30 AM IST (March 1); 10 PM GMT (February 29); 5 PM ET (February 29). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 6.30 AM IST (March 1); 1 AM GMT (March 1); 8 PM ET (February 29).

Where and how to watch UFC Fight Night 169?

All fights of UFC Norfolk will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Meanwhile, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD will telecast the main card live in India.

An OG meets the next wave for gold! 🏆#UFCNorfolk - Saturday, Feb. 29 - LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/B6Zt6WalVe — UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2020

Main event: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo preview

Benavidez, who has been a member of the flyweight roster since its inception in 2012, will hope that his third UFC title challenge will be the charm to obtaining his first gold strap. Benavidez, a perennial top contender for most of his career, has proven himself to be one of the best in the world with wins over Jussier Formiga, Henry Cejudo and Tim Elliot. He now looks to become the only person to stop Figueiredo and finally earn his long-awaited championship.

Figueiredo, who is one of the most dangerous finishers in the flyweight division, will look to leave no doubt in his first-ever title opportunity. He has earned impressive stoppage wins against Tim Elliot, John Moraga and Joseph Morales since joining the UFC roster in 2017. Now, he intends on delivering his most impressive performance yet in the biggest fight of his career.

Looking to end things early at #UFCNorfolk! 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/oiyXDcbIbl — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 25, 2020

Co-main event: Spencer vs. Fairn dos Santos preview

Intending to start the new year with a statement, Spencer looks to bounce back into the win column and declare herself the top contender for the featherweight belt. A former Invicta FC champion, Spencer impressed in her promotional debut with a first-round submission over Megan Anderson. Now, she aims to add another dominant stoppage to her record when she faces Fairn in the co-main event.

A striking specialist, Fairn looks to improve on her UFC debut and show that she can compete with the best in the world. With four knockouts and four first-round finishes in her MMA career, Fairn has proven that she is a dangerous test for anyone. Now, she intends on securing her first UFC win and announcing herself as the next contender to watch in the division.

Scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 169

Main Card

1. Flyweight title bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Women's Featherweight bout: Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Women's Featherweight bout: Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont Viana

5. Featherweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner

Preliminary card

1. Bantamweight bout: Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips

2. Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

3. Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivak

4. Lightweight bout: Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia

5. Featherweight bout: Jordan Griffin vs. T.J. Brown

6. Featherweight bout: Aalon Cruz vs. Spike Carlyle

7. Welterweight bout: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Sean Brady