UFC Fight Night 170: Lee vs. Oliveira fight card, timings and where to watch

The twelve bout fight card will be headlined by a lightweight bout between former title challenger Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira.

In the co-main event, fifth-ranked Demian Maia will meet twelfth-ranked Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout.

Also on the main card features, a light heavyweight scrap between no.10 ranked Johnny Walker and no.12 Nikita Krylov. Meanwhile, two more lightweights featuring Renato Moicano vs Damir Hadzovic and Francisco Trinaldo vs John Makdessi round off the card.

In the preliminary card, we will see Brazilian talents like Jussier Formiga, Amanda Ribas, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, Rani Yahya, Mayra Bueno Silva, Gustavo da Silva in action.

Meanwhile, the likes of Brandon Moreno, Veronica Macedo, Enrique Barzola, Maryna Moroz and Alexey Kunchenko will also be involved in the prelims.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 170:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 170 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (March 14) at the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil. Due to time difference, the event will take place Sunday (March 15) morning in India.

What time does UFC Brasilia start?

The preliminary card starts at 2.30 AM IST (March 15); 9 PM GMT (March 14); 4 PM Local Time (March 14). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 5.30 AM IST (March 15); 12 AM GMT (March 15); 7 PM Local Time (March 14).

Where and how to watch UFC Fight Night 170 in India?

The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live on Sony LIV in India.

The scheduled fight card of UFC Fight Night 170:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

2. Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

3. Lightweight bout: Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

5. Lightweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Preliminary card

1. Flyweight bout: Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas

3. Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko

4. Bantamweight bout: Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

6. Flyweight bout: Gustavo da Silva vs. David Dvorak

7. Women's Bantamweight bout: Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki