UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux Vs Okami match card and schedule

Bengaluru, September 22: The Ultimate Fighting Championship are in the land of the rising sun this Saturday (September 23) as the Saitama Super Arena is set to host their fifth event with UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux Vs Okami in Saitama, Japan.

A light heavyweight rematch between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Maurício Rua and Ovince Saint Preux was expected to be the main event.

But, Rua withdrew from the fight due to a knee injury just a week before the bout and was replaced by former UFC Middleweight Championship challenger Yushin Okami.

While, in the co-main we have event a brilliant bout between former strawweight title challengers Jessica Andrade and Claudia Gadelha.

We also have the Octagon debut of K-1 and Glory kickboxing star Gokhan Saki, plus two exciting and undefeated debutants in Daichi Abe and Syuri Kondo.

Here is the scheduled match card for UFC Fight Night 117:

Main Card (On Sony ESPN from 7.30 AM IST)

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux Vs Yushin Okami

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Cláudia Gadelha Vs Jéssica Andrade

3. Lightweight bout: Takanori Gomi Vs Dong Hyun Kim

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Gökhan Saki Vs Henrique da Silva

5. Featherweight bout: Teruto Ishihara Vs Rolando Dy

6. Flyweight bout: Jussier Formiga Vs Ulka Sasaki

Preliminary Card (On Fight Pass from 5.30 AM IST)

1. Welterweight bout: Keita Nakamura Vs Alex Morono

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Syuri Kondo Vs Chan-Mi Jeon

3. Welterweight bout: Shinsho Anzai Vs Luke Jumeau

4. Welterweight bout: Daichi Abe Vs Hyun Gyu Lim

The live telecast of the main card in India is available via Sony ESPN on Saturday (September 23) at 7.30 AM IST.