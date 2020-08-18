English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC star Jon Jones says he's vacated light heavyweight title, reveals negotiations

By Sacha Pisani

Las Vegas, August 18: Jon Jones said he has vacated his UFC light heavyweight belt in a social media post on Monday (August 17).

Jones – widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters – previously announced in May that he was giving up his UFC title amid a pay dispute.

But the 33-year-old American star, who has been champion since December 2018 and boasts a 26-1-0 MMA record – wrote via Twitter: "Just got off the phone with @UFC, today I confirm that I'm vacating the light heavyweight championship.

"It's officially up for grabs. It's been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, UFC and most importantly you fans."

However, Jones then tweeted two hours later: "Just had a really positive conversation with @UFC.

"Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavy weight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins."

Jones has not fought since his unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February.

"In good faith I will be staying in the testing pool for probably the next half year or so," he added. "I'll continue to lift weights and train all the different martial arts."

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 7:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue