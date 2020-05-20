Coronavirus: Vladimir Putin promises Khabib's father 'best medical treatment available'

This week, Khabib confirmed his father, Abdulmanap, recently underwent heart surgery and was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Khabib announced his father is in a "critical condition", while his representative – Ali Abdelaziz – confirmed to ESPN he has been put into a medically induced coma in Moscow.

"I can confirm Khabib's father is in a medically induced coma," he told ESPN.

"Khabib has been in contact with Vladimir Putin over the last several days, and he has promised Khabib's father will receive the best medical treatment available.

"Khabib's number one message to people around the world right now is to stay at home, to prevent the spread of coronavirus."

In separate comments to MMAfighting.com, he added: "The president reached out to him a couple of times.

"It makes us a little bit at ease, but everything's in Allah's hands. Everything is in Allah's hands and we can get all the help we can."

UFC president Dana White and long-time rival Conor McGregor have been among those to offer their well wishes to Khabib.

The undefeated lightweight champion was due to defend his belt against Tony Ferguson last month but travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic prevented the bout from going ahead.

Ferguson this month lost a behind-closed-doors fight to Justin Gaethje, who is now expected to be Khabib's next opponent with White targeting a September showdown.