English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Vladimir Putin promises Khabib's father 'best medical treatment available'

By Peter Hanson

Moscow, May 20: Russia president Vladimir Putin has promised Khabib Nurmagomedov's father the "best medical treatment available", the UFC lightweight champion's manager said.

This week, Khabib confirmed his father, Abdulmanap, recently underwent heart surgery and was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Khabib announced his father is in a "critical condition", while his representative – Ali Abdelaziz – confirmed to ESPN he has been put into a medically induced coma in Moscow.

"I can confirm Khabib's father is in a medically induced coma," he told ESPN.

"Khabib has been in contact with Vladimir Putin over the last several days, and he has promised Khabib's father will receive the best medical treatment available.

"Khabib's number one message to people around the world right now is to stay at home, to prevent the spread of coronavirus."

Coronavirus: Khabib confirms father is in 'critical condition'

In separate comments to MMAfighting.com, he added: "The president reached out to him a couple of times.

"It makes us a little bit at ease, but everything's in Allah's hands. Everything is in Allah's hands and we can get all the help we can."

UFC president Dana White and long-time rival Conor McGregor have been among those to offer their well wishes to Khabib.

The undefeated lightweight champion was due to defend his belt against Tony Ferguson last month but travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic prevented the bout from going ahead.

Ferguson this month lost a behind-closed-doors fight to Justin Gaethje, who is now expected to be Khabib's next opponent with White targeting a September showdown.

More KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue