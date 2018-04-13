UFC launch 'Faces of UFC' campaign to celebrate 25 years of fans

The campaign is set to feature an exciting sweepstakes that will be offered to UFC fans 18 years and above in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom, who want to share their personal UFC fan stories.

🚨 CALLING ALL UFC FANS 🚨



We want to celebrate YOU the fans, the believers - the Faces of UFC - and hear YOUR story!



Watch ⬇️ then click the 🔗 https://t.co/8kukMFovM4 #UFC25Years pic.twitter.com/ugQDjp2Gs4 — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2018

"In just 25 years, we've built a revolution, and we couldn't have done it without our fans," UFC President Dana White said.

"For our 25th anniversary, we want to celebrate all the believers by hearing your UFC stories. If you became a fan of UFC because of a fighter, a love of martial arts or just because fighting's in your DNA, we want to hear your favorite UFC memory, first fight or how UFC has inspired you."

The sweepstakes begins on Thursday, April 19 and ends on Saturday, September 29. On Monday, October 1, 25 winners will be selected and awarded the ultimate prize - an exclusive trip to the UFC 25th Anniversary event on Saturday, November 10.

To enter the 'Faces of UFC' sweepstakes, fans must submit their online registration at UFC25YEARS.com, where they can also upload a photo and short description detailing their UFC fan story. Examples may include their first UFC memory or favorite UFC moment. Pre-registration for the 'Faces of UFC' sweepstakes opens on Thursday, April 12 at UFC25YEARS.com.

On Thursday, April 19, UFC25YEARS.com will officially launch as the 'Faces of UFC' engagement hub, featuring personal fan stories, unique UFC videos, UFC trivia, and more. Fans can also receive additional sweepstakes entries for watching videos and answering trivia questions on the engagement hub.

Additionally, fans can also share their UFC stories on their individual Twitter or Instagram accounts by posting a photo and description with the following hashtags from their specific country:

U.S. - #UFC25Years #Sweepstakes

Canada - #UFC25Years #PrizeDrawCA

U.K. - #UFC25Years #PrizeDrawUK

Ireland - #UFC25Years #PrizeDrawIE

Mexico - #UFC25Anos #MX

Source: UFC Press Release