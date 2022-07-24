UFC London 2022 results and recap: Blaydes earns TKO win after Aspinall suffers unfortunate injury

The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. pic.twitter.com/Ek5GsUIZEr — UFC (ufc) July 23, 2022

Main Event sees premature end

In a heavyweight contenders' main event match, No. 4 ranked Blaydes took on hometown hero No. 6 ranked Aspinall. Aspinall came out fast, pressing the action on Blaydes, who responded with hard punches.

But then after Aspinall landed kick, he fell to the mat with a knee injury. The official time of the stoppage was 15 seconds into the first round, an unfortunate finish to the main event.

Hermansson stands tall in co-main event

In the co-main event, middleweight contender Jack Hermansson fought a disciplined and effective three rounds against Chris Curtis. Hermansson used reach and stayed a step ahead of Curtis, winning on the scorecards via unanimous decision.

Following the win, Hermansson said, "It's a win, that's the most important thing. You're always aiming to have the most awesome performance of your life and want a finish, but this time I got a decision. It was really cool to go out there, the English fans are so great"

Other main card action

Paddy Pimblett delivered an exhilarating performance for the London crowd once again. Jordan Leavitt put in a first round of aggression, and Pimblett responded with blitzing submission attempts, eventually tapping Leavitt with a rear naked choke in the second round.

Molly McCann earned her second knockout victory in London. It started with her signature spinning back elbow that stunned Hannah Goldy, and "Meatball" followed up with a barrage of strikes that stopped the fight at 3:52 of the first round.

Plus, Nikita Krylov knocked out veteran Alexander Gustafsson in the first round of a light heavyweight bout after former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir earned a decision win over Paul Craig in the main card opener.

Preliminary Card action

Seven fights went the distance as Ludovit Klein, Marc Diakiese, Nathaniel Wood, Muhammad Mokaev, Jai Herbert, Victoria Leonardo and Nicolas Dalby earned the points on the judges scorecards for decision wins, while Jonathan Pearce was the lone fighter to earn a stoppage win on the preliminary card.

UFC London 2022 Results

Main Card

1. Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes defeated Tom Aspinall via TKO (injury) at 0:15 of the first round

2. Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson defeated Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

3. Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett defeated Jordan Leavitt via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:46 of round two

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov defeated Alexander Gustafsson via KO at 1:07 of the first round

5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann defeated Hannah Goldy via TKO (strikes) at 3:53 of the first round

6. Light Heavyweight Bout: Volkan Oezdemir defeated Paul Craig via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight Bout: Ludovit Klein defeated Mason Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese defeated Damir Hadzovic via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

3. Featherweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood defeated Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

4. Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce defeated Makwan Amirkhani via TKO (strikes) at 4:10 of the second round

5. Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev defeated Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert defeated Kyle Nelson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Women's Flyweight Bout: Victoria Leonardo defeated Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

8. Welterweight Bout: Nicolas Dalby defeated Claudio Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)