UFC Norfolk fighters receive medical suspension

Bengaluru, November 15: Four fighters from the UFC Fight Night 120 in Norfolk are looking at six month suspensions unless they are cleared by a doctor beforehand to get back into action.

Main eventer Antony Pettis was given a 60 days suspension after he was left lying in a pool of blood by Dustin Poirier on Saturday (November 11). Poirier also received a 30 days suspension.

Raphael Assucao, John Dodson, Nina Ansaroff and Nate Marquardt received a long term 180 day suspension. However, Diego Sanchez only received 60 days for his brutal KO via elbow from Matt Brown to everyone's surprise.

WHAT AN ELBOW! Matt Brown KO's Diego Sanchez for the finish at #UFCNorfolk! https://t.co/i7MIUI1rXE — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

Check out the full list of suspensions below:

Nate Marquardt: 180 days with a 30-day minimum or cleared by CT of face

Raphael Assuncao: 180 days with a 30-day minimum or cleared by right ankle x-ray

John Dodson: suspended 180 days or cleared by left hand x-ray

Nina Ansaroff: suspended 180 days with a 30 day-minimum or cleared by left knee MRI knee

Anthony Pettis: suspended 60 days

Diego Sanchez: suspended 60 days

Cezar Ferreira: suspended 60 days

Matthew Lopez: suspended 60 days

Joe Lauzon: suspended 45 days

Court McGee: suspended 45 days

Dustin Poirier: suspended 30 days

Junior Albini: suspended 30 days

Marlon Moraes: suspended 30 days

Michel Quinones: suspended 30 days