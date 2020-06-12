UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, June 12: Following a thriling bout in the women's featherweight division last weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship action is set to continue this week with a women's flyweight bout in UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo.

The action-packed fight night card is set to be headlined by No. 1 ranked women's flyweight contender Jessica Eye, who takes on No. 10 ranked strawweight submission ace Cynthia Calvillo.

In the co-main event, middleweights Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori look to settle their grudge match when they finally meet in the Octagon.

Also on the main card, Gustavo Lopez steps in for Ray Borg to face Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight bout. The Tazmexican Devil' Borg withdrew from the fight due to personal reasons.

Top featherweight prospects battle as Andre Fili takes on Charles Jourdain and to round off the main card, Dana White's Contender Series veteran Jordan Espinosa battles Mark De La Rosa in a bantamweight.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, the likes of Hannah Cifers, Charles Rosa, Kevin Aguilar, Julia Avila, Gina Mazany, Tyson Nam and Zarrukh Adashev will be in action among many more talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo:

If You Don’t Know, Now You Know. @jessicaevileye vs @cyn_calvillo is LIVE and FREE Saturday on @espn and @espn+ pic.twitter.com/ziVOKzHRo8 — danawhite (@danawhite) June 11, 2020 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (June 13) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (June 14) morning. What time does UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo start? The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET, 10 PM GMT (Saturday, June 13); 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, June 14). The main card, on the other hand, starts at 9 PM ET (Saturday, June 13); 1 AM GMT, 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, June 14). Where to watch UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo? All bouts will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish, and be simulcast on ESPN+ in the United States. In India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while you can also live stream in using Sony LIV. Main event: Eye vs. Calvillo Eye, who is known as one of the toughest competitors in all of women's MMA, intends to defend her spot at the top of the flyweight rankings and work her way back to another shot at the title. Eye earned her spot at the top of flyweight division after earning impressive wins over Jessica-Rose Clark, Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo. She now looks to spoil the 125-pound debut of Calvillo in her first UFC main event. Calvillo, who has been a standout in the UFC women's strawweight division ever since her debut in 2017, will aim to make a statement in her first fight at flyweight. Calvillo, who is one of the top prospects in women's MMA, has established herself in the sport with notable victories over Cortney Casey, Joanne Calderwood and Pearl Gonzalez. She now looks to finally compete at her full potential and build a case for her first UFC title shot. The Italian Dream! 🇮🇹@MarvinVettori gets a quick turnaround against @KarlBabyK on June 13th! pic.twitter.com/aululL6mXO — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 5, 2020 Co-main event: Roberson vs. Vettori preview Roberson, who is a veteran of Dana White's Contender Series, looks to extend the longest winning streak of his UFC career with another signature finish. Roberson, who is a well-rounded prospect with a variety of finishes both on the feet and the ground, has earned stoppage wins over Ryan Spann, Darren Stewart and Roman Kopylov. He now aims to be the first person to ever finish Vettori and break into the middleweight top 15. Vettori, who has long been considered as one of the dark horses of the middleweight division, now looks to secure a signature win to catapult him into the rankings. Vettori, who is arguably the top Italian prospect in the UFC, comes into the weekend's bout with wins over Vitor Miranda, Cezar Ferreira and Andrew Sanchez. He now seeks to earn his third win in a row and work his way towards a rematch with champion Israel Adesanya. Scheduled fight card for UFC on ESPN 10 Main Card 1. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo 2. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori 3. Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Gustavo Lopez 4. Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain 5. Bantamweight bout: Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa Preliminary card 1. Women's Flyweight bout: Mariya Agapova vs. Hannah Cifers 2. Lightweight bout: Charles Rosa vs. Kevin Aguilar 3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany 4. Flyweight bout: Tyson Nam vs. Zarrukh Adashev 5. Featherweight bout: Jordan Griffin vs. Darrick Minner 6. Welterweight bout: Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy