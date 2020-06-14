English
UFC on ESPN 10 results: Calvillo impressive in victory over Eye, Vettori submits Roberson

By
Cynthia Calvillo had an impressive debut at Flyweight
Cynthia Calvillo had an impressive debut at Flyweight

Las Vegas, June 14: Cynthia Calvillo dominated Jessica Eye to secure a unanimous-decision victory in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo which took place behind closed doors at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday (June 13).

Calvillo controlled Eye for most of their flyweight fight and it was eventually scored 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in her favour. Eye, the top-ranked flyweight contender, made a decent start before Calvillo (9-1-1) dominated from the second round.

"I feel great, especially for putting on a performance like that with a short amount of training," Calvillo told ESPN after her win. "We're going through crazy times so it just feels amazing to be able to do this during this time."

Calvillo took Eye down numerous times, including inside a minute in the fourth round. Urged to land a decisive blow, Eye (15-8) was unable to in the final round as Calvillo was awarded a deserved victory.

In the co-main event, middleweights Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson finally had the chance to settle their bad blood. And it was Vettori, who came out on top as he submitted Roberson with a first-round rear-naked choke.

Also on the main card, which saw slight alteration to the original schedule, there were decision wins for Charles Rosa, Andre Fili and Jordan Espinosa over Kevin Aguilar, Charles Jourdain and Mark De La Rosa respectively. In the main card opener, Mariya Agapova earned a first-round submission win over Hannah Cifers.

Earleir in the preliminry card, Merab Dvalishvili earned a decision win, while Julia Avila, Tyson Nam and Christian Aguilera picked up first-round stoppage wins.

Check out the final results of UFC on ESPN 10:

Main Card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Cynthia Calvillo defeated Jessica Eye by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

2. Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori defeated Karl Roberson by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:17

3. Lightweight bout: Charles Rosa defeated Kevin Aguilar by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Featherweight bout: Andre Fili defeated Charles Jourdain by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

5. Bantamweight bout: Jordan Espinosa defeated Mark De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Mariya Agapova defeated Hannah Cifers by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 2:42

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili defeated Gustavo Lopez by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julia Avila defeated Gina Mazany by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:22

3. Flyweight bout: Tyson Nam defeated Zarrukh Adashev by knockout (punch) - Round 1, 0:32

4. Welterweight bout: Christian Aguilera defeated Anthony Ivy by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:59

(With OPTA inputs)

