UFC on ESPN 7: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik preview, fight card, India time and where to watch

Venue, date, start time and where to watch

When and where is UFC on ESPN 7 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (December 7) at the Capital One Arena in Wahsington DC. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (December 8) in India.

What time does UFC Washington DC start?

The preliminary card starts at 4.15 AM IST (December 8); 10.45 PM GMT (December 7); 5.45 PM Local Time (December 7). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7.30 AM IST (December 8); 2 AM GMT (December 8); 9 PM Local Time (December 7).

How to watch UFC on ESPN 7 in India?

The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.

Overeem vs Rozenstruik: Main Event preview

A perennial heavyweight contender, Overeem has fought the who's who of mixed martial arts. Throughout his storied career, he has delivered spectacular knockouts against Brock Lesnar, Mark Hunt, Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski. He now looks to secure his third consecutive stoppage win and stake his claim for another UFC title shot.

Overeem, however, will go up against an undefeated opponent in Rozenstruik, who made his Octagon debut earlier this year and has enjoyed three knock out wins since then with wins over Junior Albini, Allen Crowder and Andrei Arlovski. So, with both fighters on stoppage spree, expect another knock out when they collide this weekend.

Rodriguez vs Calvillo: Co-Main Event preview

A talented grappler, Calvillo immediately turned heads in her UFC debut with a submission win over Amanda Cooper. She has since earned impressive victories against Cortney Casey, Poliana Botelho, Joanne Calderwood and Pearl Gonzalez. Calvillo is now gunning for the biggest win of her career to crack the strawweight top five.

Calvillo will be up against late replacement unbeaten Rodriguez, who made her UFC debut last year, has two desicion victories to her name coming against Jessica Aguilar and Tecia Torres. On her debut, she drew against Randa Markos in 2018.

Scheduled fight card for UFC on ESPN 7

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo

3. Heavyweight bout: Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell

4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya

5. Bantamweight bout: Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong

6. Bantamweight bout: Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Thiago Alves vs. Tim Means

2. Featherweight bout: Billy Quarantillo vs. Jacob Kilburn

3. Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles

4. Lightweight bout: Joe Solecki vs. Matt Wiman

5. Middleweight bout: Makhmud Muradov vs. Trevor Smith

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Virna Jandiroba vs. Mallory Martin