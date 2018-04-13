UFC on Fox 29: Porier vs Gaethje fight card and TV schedule

The UFC's lightweight division takes centre stage yet again this week as it features another cracking fight this weekend as Dustin Poirier meets Justin Gaethje in the main event along with thirteen other bouts.

Khabib Nurmagamedov claimed the 155 lb title last weekend and the winner of Poirier and Gaethje will move up as contenders to fight the Eagle for his gold.

Poirier has lost just once in his last eight fights, while Gethje has lost just once throughout his UFC career, and it came in his last bout against Eddie Alvarez.

In the co-main event we are set to witness a tasty welterweight scrap between Carlos Condit and Alex Oliveira.

The main card features middleweight Israel Adesanya continuing to make a name for himself after a thrilling debut in February. While a women's strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson and Cortney Casey is slated to open the card.

On the prelims, Tim Boetsch, Dhiego Lima and Indo-Canadian Arjan Singh Bullar are set to feature along with Shana Dobson, Muslim Salikhov and Wilson Reis.

When is UFC Fight Night Poirier vs Gaethje?

The event is on Saturday, 14 April at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

How to watch UFC Glendale in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live at 5.30 AM on Sunday (April 15), while the prelims can be streamed live a little earlier through Fight Pass from 1 AM.

Check out the scheduled fight card of UFC Glendale:

Main Card (Sony ESPN)

1. Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

2. Welterweight bout: Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira

3. Middleweight bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

1. Middleweight bout: Tim Boetsch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

2. Welterweight bout: Muslim Salikhov vs. Ricky Rainey

3. Flyweight bout: Wilson Reis vs. John Moraga

4. Middleweight bout: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brad Tavares

5. Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Moret

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Shana Dobson vs. Lauren Mueller

7. Welterweight bout: Dhiego Lima vs. Yushin Okami

8. Heavyweight bout: Arjan Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek

9. Bantamweight bout: Matthew Lopez vs. Alejandro Perez

10. Bantamweight bout: Luke Sanders vs. Patrick Williams