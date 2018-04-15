UFC on Fox 29 results: Poirier stops Gaethje in Glendale

The pair were involved in a back and forth contest and it was Poirier who stunned Gaethje with a clean left hand and followed that with multiple punches to get the stoppage victory via a technical knock out within a minute of the fourth round.

Dustin Poirier earns his 12th KO in an epic battle against Justin Gaethje pic.twitter.com/el0Yxo7FSc — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 15, 2018

With that win Poirier takes his winning streak to three and also puts himself closer to a title shot. While Gaethje has dropped his last two fights.

In the co-main event, Alex Oliveira got one of the biggest wins of his career when he stopped Carlos Condit at 3:17 in the second round of a welterweight bout. The menacing Condit had no option but to tap out once Oliveira choked him.

Alex Oliveira hands Carlos Condit his 4th straight loss... But not before he showed off his dance moves. pic.twitter.com/YGWzta2mHc — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 15, 2018

Earlier on the main card, undefeated middleweight Israel Adesanya continued his streak after he earned the split decision against Marvin Vettori in a very tight affair. While, Michelle Waterson also did the same against Cortney Casey in a women's stawweight bout.

Muslim Salikhov earns his 11th KO with this brutal right hand. pic.twitter.com/cwWOiDxNDk — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 14, 2018

In the prelims, we saw ten bouts which included six stoppages and four decisions. As for stoppages, Alejandro Perez, Muslim Salikho, Gilbert Burns and Brad Tavares earned wins via TKO or KO. While, Indo-Canadian Arjan Bhullar and Tim Boetsch were submitted by Adam Wieczorek (Omoplata) and Antonio Carlos Junior (RNC) respectively.

Meanwhile, Luke Sanders, John Moraga, Yushin Okami and Lauren Mueller earned decision victories.

Check out the final results of UFC Glendale below:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier defeated Justin Gaethje by TKO (punches) - Round 4, 0:33

2. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira defeated Carlos Condit by submission (guillotine choke) - Round 2, 3:17

3. Middleweight bout: Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Michelle Waterson defeated Cortney Casey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Brad, he has a family 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ro8pReU9Z2 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 14, 2018

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Antonio Carlos Junior defeated Tim Boetsch by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:28

2. Welterweight bout: Muslim Salikhov defeated Ricky Rainey by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 4:12

3. Flyweight bout: John Moraga defeated Wilson Reis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares defeated Krzysztof Jotko by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 2:16

5. Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns defeated Dan Moret by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 0:59

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Lauren Mueller defeated Shana Dobson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Welterweight bout: Yushin Okami defeated Dhiego Lima by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

8. Heavyweight bout: Adam Wieczorek defeated Arjan Bhullar by submission (omo plata) - Round 2, 1:59

9. Bantamweight bout: Alejandro Perez defeated Matthew Lopez by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 3:42

10. Bantamweight bout: Luke Sanders defeated Patrick Williams by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)