UFC on Fox 31: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 fight card and schedule

The event which will end UFC's seven years association with Fox is set to be be headlined by a lightweight rematch between former interim title challenger Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta. While, another lightweight battle between Edson Barbosa and Dan Hooker will take the co-headliner slot.

The main eventers Lee and Iaquinta last met four years ago at UFC 169 with the latter winning the bout via decision. Lee, who made his UFC debut that night has won six of his last seven fights with the loss coming to Tony Ferguson in the LW interim tilte bout last year.

In their recent outings, Lee bounced back from the loss to Ferguson with a stoppage win over Barbosa earlier this year in April, while Iaquinta was snapped off his five-fight winning streak by current title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov in April this year.

As far as the co-main event is concerned, Barbosa is fresh from a TKO loss to Lee, while Hooker is on a four-fight winning streak with all his fights ending in stoppage.

Also on the main card is a bantamweight showdown between Rob Font and Sergio Pettis. Plus, another lightweight bout between Jim Miller and Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card we will see the likes of Zak Ottow, Drakkar Klose, Jessica-Rose Clark and many more top talents in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC on Fox 31:

When and where is UFC on Fox 31 happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (December 15) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (December 16) in India.

How to watch UFC Milwaukee in India?

Sony TEN 2 will show the main card live in India on Sunday (December 16) from 6.30 AM IST. One could also stream the main card live via Sony LIV.

The preliminary card, meanwhile, can be streamed earlier in the day using UFC Fight Pass from 2 AM IST.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Milwaukee:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta

2. Lightweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker

3. Bantamweight bout: Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis

4. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: Zak Ottow vs. Dwight Grant

2. Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Drakkar Klose

3. Lightweight bout: Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva

4. Middleweight bout: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Jack Hermansson

5. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige vs. Jordan Griffin

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Andrea Lee

7. Light Heavyweight bout: Adam Milstead vs. Mike Rodriguez

8. Middleweight bout: Trevor Smith vs. Zak Cummings

9. Heavyweight bout: Chris de la Rocha vs. Juan Adams