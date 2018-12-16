UFC on Fox 31 results: Iaquinta claims decision over Lee

Lee kept Iaquinta on the mat for two of the five rounds with his takedown game, but Raging Al survived and returned to his feet to defeat The Motown Phenomenon by earning scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 for unanimous decision win.

That result meant, Iaquinta bounced back from his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, while for Lee it was his second loss in three.

In the co-main event, Edson Barboza absolutely brutalised Dan Hooker, who just stood and took all the punishment until the fight was stopped at the 2:19 mark of Round 3. Barbosa bounced back from a two-fight losing streak with that win, while Hooker was snapped of his four-fight winning streak.

In the main card opener, Charles Oliveira avenged a submission loss against Jim Miller with a first-round submission win of his own.

After losing to Miller by first-round submission at UFC 124 in December 2011, Oliveira earned redemption with a first-round submission of his own via a rear-naked choke. With that win, the Brazilian added to his UFC record for most submission victories, and handed Miller his fifth loss in six fights.

Also on the main card, Sergio Pettis returned to bantamweight to digest a loss against the physically superior Rob Font.

Font used his length on the feet and his size in the grappling exchanges to get the better of a very game Pettis in the three rounds to earn a unanimous decision win. The result meant, Font has alternated wins and losses in his last five, while for Pettis, it was his second loss in two months.

Earlier, in the preliminary card, Zak Ottow, Drakkar Klose, Zak Cummings and Dan Ige earned decision wins, while Joaquim Silva, Jack Hermansson, Mike Rodriguez and Juan Adams picked up stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Milwaukee:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Al Iaquinta defeated Kevin Lee by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

2. Lightweight bout: Edson Barboza defeated Dan Hooker by knockout (strikes) - Round 3, 2:19

3. Bantamweight bout: Rob Font defeated Sergio Pettis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira defeated Jim Miller by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 1:15

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: Zak Ottow defeated Dwight Grant by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

2. Lightweight bout: Drakkar Klose defeated Bobby Green by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Lightweight bout: Joaquim Silva defeated Jared Gordon by knockout (punches) - Round 3, 2:39

4. Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson defeated Gerald Meerschaert by submission (guillotine choke) - Round 1, 4:25

5. Middleweight bout: Zak Cummings defeated Trevor Smith by unanimous-decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige defeated Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Light Heavyweight bout: Mike Rodriguez defeated Adam Milstead by knockout (strikes) - Round 1, 2:59

8. Heavyweight bout: Juan Adams defeated Chris De La Rocha by TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 0:58