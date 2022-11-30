UFC Orlando 2022: Thompson vs. Holland fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

An intriguing welterweight tilt that will see No. 7 ranked contender Stephen Thompson battle Kevin Holland will be the main event of UFC Orlando 2022, while elite welterweights meet in the co-main event as Bryan Barbarena takes on former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos.

Also on the main card, No. 6 flyweight ranked contender Matheus Nicolau collides with No. 7 ranked Matt Schnell after No. 4 ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa aims for a signature finish when he faces streaking No. 5 Sergei Pavlovich.

An intriguing matchup in the middleweight division pits No. 8 Jack Hermansson against rising contender Roman Dolidze after Eryk Anders intends to make a statement against Kyle Daukas in a middleweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

The preliminary card, meanwhile, will feature nine fights that will see the like of Angela Lee, Emily Ducote, Clay Guida, Niko Price, Michael Johnson, Marc Diakese, Amanda Ribas, Philip Rowe and Scott Holtzman among others in action.

Here is a look at the UFC Orlando 2022 fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info:

That BamBamTuivasa power is absolutely ridiculous 🤯🤯🤯



Can he stop Pavlovich at #UFCOrlando this weekend?! pic.twitter.com/dYknuuqNmC — UFC_AUSNZ (UFC_AUSNZ) November 29, 2022 Venue, date, start time and telecast info When and where is UFC Orlando 2022 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (December 3) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (December 4). What time does UFC Orlando 2022 start? The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, December 3) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 4). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, December 3) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 4). Where and how to watch UFC Orlando 2022? The main card will shown live on Sony Sports 2 (English) and Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, the entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States. UFC Orlando 2022 Fight Card Main Card 1. Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland 2. Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos 3. Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell 4. Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich 5. Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze 6. Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus Preliminary Card 1. Welterweight Bout: Niko Price vs. Philip Rowe 2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote 3. Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman 4. Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese 5. Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce 6. Women's Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas 7. Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez 8. Featherweight Bout: Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall 9. Women's Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes Can he kick it? *YES HE CAN* 🦶



[ WonderboyMMA | #UFCOrlando | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/TZviSrELDo — UFC (ufc) November 28, 2022 Main Event: Thompson vs. Holland Talking Points • Stephen Thompson looks to extinguish Holland's hype and insert his name into UFC title contention. ◦ No. 6 ranked UFC Welterweight ◦ 7 wins by knockout, one via submission ◦ Four first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque, and Jorge Masvidal • Kevin Holland is determined to stop Thompson in impressive fashion and insert himself into the rankings. ◦ UFC welterweight ◦ 13 wins by knockout, six by submission ◦ Eleven first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Tim Means, Alex Oliveira, and Ronaldo Souza All gas, no brakes ⛽️



[ Bryan_Barberena | #UFCOrlando | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/aN5V3QR3hb — UFC (ufc) November 29, 2022 Co-main Event: Barberena vs. Dos Anjos Talking Points • Bryan Barberena sets out to deliver another exciting performance and add a former champions name to his resume. ◦ UFC welterweight ◦ 11 wins by knockout, two submissions ◦ Four first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Robbie Lawler, Matt Brown, and Jake Ellenberger • Rafael Dos Anjos steps back inside the Octagon to stop Barberena and make his way back into the rankings. ◦ Former UFC lightweight champion ◦ 10 wins via submission, five by submission ◦ Five first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Renato Moicano, Paul Felder, and Kevin Lee