UFC returns to Sacramento on July 13 with De Randamie vs Ladd

The show will feature an action-packed card with top contenders and hometown favorites in what will be a can't-miss night for fight fans.

A bantamweight bout between the former Women's Featherweight Champion Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd is expected to serve as the event headliner.

UFC Fight Night ON ESPN+ will stream live from Golden 1 Center exclusively on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 13 (in both English and Spanish), with the prelims kicking off at 2 p.m. PT. Doors open at 1 p.m. PT. In India, the event will be telecast live by Sony Pictures Network.

Sacramento's own Team Alpha Male will have a strong presence on this card, as longtime members Josh Emmett, Andre Fili and Darren Elkins, among others, will look to put on impressive performances in front of their hometown fans.

No. 8 ranked featherweight contender Emmett (14-2, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) looks to work his way back into the top-5 rankings by taking out No. 9 ranked Mirsad Bektic (13-1, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada).

Fan favorite Fili (19-6, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) competes at home for the first time in over six years as he battles Brazilian standout Sheymon Moraes (11-3, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.).

No. 14 ranked featherweight Elkins (25-7, fighting out of Portage, Ind.) aims to bounce back into the win column by being the first person to KO Jiu Jitsu phenom Ryan Hall (7-1, fighting out of Falls Church, Va.).

Announced bouts on the card include:

• No. 11 ranked women's strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo (8-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) looks to defend her spot in the rankings against former Invicta FC strawweight champion Livinha Souza (12-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)

• Exciting lightweights clash as Beneil Dariush (16-4-1, fighting out of Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Drakker Klose (10-1, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) both aim to extend their win streaks to three-in-a-row

• Olympic wrestling silver medalist and No. 10 ranked women's bantamweight contender Sara McMann (11-5, fighting out of Gaffney, S.C.) returns to action against former UFC women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano (5-2, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.)

• International middleweights hunt for their first wins of 2019 as Marvin Vettori (12-4-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) battles Cezar Ferreira (14-7, fighting out of Miami, Fla. by way of Ibitinga, Sao Paulo, Brazil)

• Light heavyweight knockout artists go to war as Gian Villante (17-11, fighting out of Bellmore, N.Y.) aims to take out Mike Rodriguez (10-3, fighting out of South Easton, Massachusetts)

• Dana White Contender Series signee Karl Roberson (7-2, fighting out of Neptune, N.J.) expects a standup battle when he meets John Phillips (21-9, fighting out of Swansea, Wales) in the UFC

• Top Chinese prospect Pingyuan Liu (12-5, fighting out of Henan, China) intends to remain undefeated in the UFC when he meets Jonathan Martinez (10-2, fighting out of Plainview, Texas)

• Team Alpha Male prospect Benito Lopez (9-1, fighting out of Oroville, Calif.) looks to bounce back from his first professional loss against Dana White Contender Series veteran Martin Day (8-3, fighting out of Kailua, Hawaii)

Source: Press release