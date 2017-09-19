UFC: Ronda Rousey return is 50-50, says coach

Bengaluru, September 19: Former champ Ronda Rousey's return to the UFC is 50-50 claims her coach and also stated that the fight he has in mind for her is the current featherweight title holder Cris 'Cyborg' Justino.

Edmond Tarverdyan, Rousey's coach spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and said: "I want that fight. When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow."

In 2015 Rousey was dethroned as UFC bantamweight champion by Holly Holm at UFC 207. She also lost her last fight against Amanda Nunes via first-round TKO in under a minute in December 2016, this also happened to be her last fight.

Tarverdyan, who was falsely criticized for Rousey's stunning downfall - now wants her to face Cyborg. Justino is a bigger and stronger opponent, who also remains unbeaten since her debut 12 years ago and is regarded as the most feared women in MMA history.

"It's gonna be her decision, if she fights," Tarverdyan said. "One more, I don't know. I've spoken to her. I don't know if she'll do it.

"One more fight, maybe. If she really can. If her body does give her one more fight and she really wants to mentally, she might. It's 50-50 right now I would say."

"That's why if she wants to make a comeback and get one fight, I think she will do the best she's ever done and I think she'll be victorious.

"Because I know Ronda's personality, because she's happy right now and she has a good challenge in front of her that she focuses on. I think whatever she wants to do right now, she can do. It's in her mind."

The Rousey comeback will still be in doubt as the UFC president and close confidante Dana White has said multiple times that he believes she is finished.

Cyborg, meanwhile, claimed the UFC Featherweight belt by beating Tonya Evinger via third-round TKO at UFC 214 earlier this year in July.