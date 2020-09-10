UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, September 10: The Ultimate Fighting Championship action in September continues with a strawweight headliner at UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill.

The main event of UFC Vegas 10 (also known as UFC Fight Night 177), will see fan favourtites clash as No. 8 ranked women's strawweight contender Michelle Waterson takes on No. 13 Angela Hill.

In the co-main event, in a bout that was rescheduled twice, surging lightweight prospects look to continue their impressive performances as Morocco's Ottman Azaitar takes on Khama Worthy.

Also on the main card, top 10 women's flyweights rematch as No. 8 ranked Roxanne Modafferi looks to replicate her 2014 win over No. 9 Andrea Lee. Light heavyweight strikers clash as veteran Ed Herman takes on Mike Rodriguez on short notice.

In the main card opener, Dana White's Contender Series signee Billy Quarantillo looks to remain undefeated in the UFC when he clashes with well-rounded Canadian Kyle Nelson.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 10, will see the likes of Sijara Eubanks, Matt Schnell, Tyson Nam, Julia Avila, Matt Frevola, Roosevelt Roberts, Bobby Green, Alan Patrick, Frank Camacho, Bryan Barberena, Sabina Mazo and Justine Kish in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 10:

This Saturday!



💢 @KarateHottieMMA vs @AngieOverkill



[ #UFCVegas10 | LIVE on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/XUhg5eQgSy — UFC (@ufc) September 8, 2020 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where does UFC Vegas 10 take place? The event takes place on Saturday (September 12) at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas. Due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (September 13). What time does UFC Vegas 10 start? The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, September 12) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, September 13). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, September 12) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, September 13). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 10? The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. First main event!



😤 @AngieOverkill is ready for 5 RDs on Saturday night. #UFCVegas10 pic.twitter.com/vCobHO8dZI — UFC (@ufc) September 8, 2020 Main Event: Waterson vs. Hill Talking Points ● Michelle Waterson (17-8, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) plans on reinserting herself into the strawweight title conversation with another exciting performance o No. 8 ranked women's strawweight contender o Nine wins by submission, three via KO o Eight first-round finishes o Holds wins over Paige VanZant, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Angela Magana ● Angela Hill (12-8, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.) goes for the biggest victory of her career and looks to break into the division's top 10 o No. 13 ranked women's strawweight contender o Five wins by KO o 14-0 in amateur Muay Thai, 2-0 as a pro o Holds wins over Livia Souza, Maryna Moroz and Hannah Cifers 😳 @OttmanAzaitar has SERIOUS power. #UFCVegas10 pic.twitter.com/1NrBLza9KG — UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2020 Co-main Event: Azaitar vs. Worthy Talking Points ● Ottman Azaitar (12-0, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) aims to stay undefeated and hand Worthy his first UFC loss o 11 of 12 wins have come via finish § Nine by knockout, two by submission o Nine first-round finishes o Five wins in 1:16 or less o Won over his UFC debut over Teemu Packalen via first-round knockout ● Khama Worthy (16-6, Pittsburgh, Pa.) intends on taking out his third prospect in a row o Nine wins by knockout, three via submission o On a seven-fight win streak o Three first-round finishes o Undefeated in the UFC o Holds wins over Devonte Smith and Luis Pena It is almost time to execute my plan..... 時は来た！ 土曜日は試合だ！ #ufc @AndreaKGBLee @ufc #deviousglasses #anime #otaku #Gendo @ufc @espnmma pic.twitter.com/vBexlbT6G8 — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) September 10, 2020 Featured Bout: Modafferi vs. Lee Talking Points ● Roxanne Modafferi (24-18, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) looks to replicate her 2014 win over Lee o No. 8 ranked women's flyweight contender and former title challenger o Featured on seasons 18 & 26 of The Ultimate Fighter o Five wins by submission, four via knockout o Holds wins over Maycee Barber, Antonina Shevchenko and Barb Honchak ● Andrea Lee (11-4, Shreveport, La.) aims to even the score with Modafferi o No. 9 ranked women's flyweight contender o Four wins by submission, two via knockout o Has won seven of last nine o Holds wins over Montana De La Rosa, Ashlee-Evans Smith and Veronica Macedo UFC Vegas 10 Fight Card Main Card 1. Women's Strawweight bout: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill 2. Lightweight bout: Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy 3. Women's Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee 4. Light Heavyweight bout: Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodríguez 5. Featherweight bout: Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson Preliminary Card 1. Flyweight bout: Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam 2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks 3. Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Roosevelt Roberts 4. Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick 5. Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho vs. Brok Weaver 6. Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy 7. Women's Flyweight bout: Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish