UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley fight card, talking points, date, India time and where to watch

Bengaluru, September 17: Before they head off to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the Ultimate Fighting Championship conclude their series of events in Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Vegas 11.

A heated welterweight clash will headline UFC Vegas 11 (also known as UFC Fight Night 178) as former interim champion and No. 2 ranked contender Colby Covington takes on former champion and No. 5 Tyron Woodley.

In the co-main event, we are set to witness yet another thrilling welterweight bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks as long-time UFC fan favorite Donald Cerrone faces fellow finisher Niko Price.

Also on the main card, Khamzat Chimaev aims to continue his incredible streak against tough veteran Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout, while, No. 11 ranked Johnny Walker locks horns with surging No. 12 Ryan Spann in an exciting battle of light heavyweight contenders.

Plus, entertaining grapplers clash as Mackenzie Dern takes on Randa Markos in a women's strawweight bout and rising middleweights collide when Kevin Holland meets Darren Stewart.

In the preliminary card, the likes of Mara Romero Borella, Jordan Espinosa, Jessica-Rose Clark and Andre Ewell among others will be involved in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 11:

Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where does UFC Vegas 11 take place? The event takes place on Saturday (September 19) at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (September 20) in India. What time does UFC Vegas 11 start? The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM ET / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, September 19) | 2.30 AM IST (Sunday, September 20). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, September 19) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, September 20). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 11? The main card is telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all fights are carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Main Event: Covington vs. Woodley talking points Covington aims to get the last laugh after trading numerous verbal barbs with his former training partner, Woodley. A NCAA Division I wrestler who pushes a relentless pace, Covington has delivered memorable victories against former UFC champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael Dos Anjos, as well as perennial contender Demian Maia. Covington now hopes to add yet another former UFC titleholder to his hit list to once again secure a shot at the championship. • Former interim UFC welterweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender • Four wins by submission, three via KO • Three first-round finishes • NCAA Division I wrestler • Holds wins over Robbie Lawler and Rafael Dos Anjos and Demian Maia Woodley, who held the belt for almost three years, will go down as one of the most dominant titleholders in UFC welterweight history. After dethroning Robbie Lawler via first-round knockout, Woodley netted memorable title defenses against Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Darren Till. Woodley now plans to put his most heated rivalry to bed by delivering another sensational knockout win. • Former UFC welterweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender • Seven wins by KO, five via submission • Nine first-round finishes • Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and NCAA Division I wrestler • Holds wins over Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson and Darren Till Co-main Event: Cerrone vs. Price talking points Cerrone, the UFC record-holder for most wins (23) and finishes (16), has long been dazzling fans with spectacular performances inside the Octagon. Throughout his legendary career, he has secured highlight-reel finishes against Matt Brown, Rick Story, Jim Miller and Edson Barboza. Cerrone will now make his record 36th UFC appearance and aims to deliver another vintage "Cowboy" performance against one of the division's most dynamic finishers. • Former UFC lightweight title challenger • Most finishes (16), wins (23) and post-fight bonuses (18) in UFC history • 17 wins by submission, 10 via knockout • Finishes against Matt Brown, Rick Story, Edson Barboza and Jim Miller Among the most exciting athletes in the welterweight division, Price now looks to capitalize on the biggest moment of his career. Price has won over fans since joining the UFC roster in late 2016 with jaw-dropping knockout victories against James Vick, Tim Means, Randy Brown and Alan Jouban. Price now hopes to earn his most important win yet by taking out a legend in his first UFC co-main event appearance. • Has finished 13 of his 14 wins • 10 wins by knockout, three via submission • 10 first-round finishes • KO victories against James Vick, Tim Means, Randy Brown and Alan Jouban • Win over Vick is one of only two upkick knockouts in UFC history



UFC Vegas 11 Fight Card Main Card 1. Welterweight bout: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price 3. Middleweight bout: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert 4. Light Heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann 5. Women's Strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos 6. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart Preliminary card 1. Women's Flyweight bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Mara Romero Borella 2. Flyweight bout: Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak 3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar 4. Bantamweight bout: Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa 5. Bantamweight bout: Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera 6. Featherweight bout: Darrick Minner vs. T.J. Laramie