UFC Vegas 15 results: Light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith submits Devin Clark

In the main event, #6 light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith met rising Devin Clark in five round bout, however, it didn't go close to that distance.

Smith wasted no time in taking Clark down, and from his back he clamped on his legs for a triangle that forced Clark to tap out in just 2:34 of the first round.

Smith said: "It means the world to me... I just wanted to end the year with a W. I want to keep getting better and go on a run. I don't want to rush it. I'm not calling anybody out.

"I'm just going to take it one fight at a time. Let's just get to 2021 and bring better things... I've said it for years, I'm going to be a world champion."

In the co-main event, up and coming welterweight Miguel Baeza played a very technical game against striker Takashi Sato. Baeza patiently picked his shots for two rounds, then capitalized on his momentum with a takedown that resulted in him submitting Sato with an arm triangle.

Also on the main card:

Up and coming featherweights Jonathan Pearce and Kai Kamaka opened the main card with a tremendous back and forth match, with Pearce stealing the action to secure a TKO win with ground and pound in the second round.

Sanda proponent Norma Dumont made it a rough welcome back for Ashlee Evans-Smith's Octagon return, from strikes and takedowns to scrambles and ground and pound, earning the unanimous decision from the judges.

Featherweights Spike Carlyle and Bill Algeo entertained with a furious mix of big punches and grueling wrestling for three rounds, each with submission attempts, and in the end it was Algeo whose toughness and counters earned him the decision win.

Heavyweights Parker Porter and Josh Parisian engaged in a slugfest, and Porter turned up the heat with takedowns, ground control and better cardio, so the scorecards reflected it with his win by unanimous decision.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark final results:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith defeated Devin Clark via first-round submission

2. Welterweight bout: Miguel Baeza defeated Takashi Sato via second-round submission

3. Heavyweight bout: Parker Porter defeated Josh Parisian via unanimous decision

4. Featherweight bout: Bill Algeo defeated Spike Carlyle via unanimous decision

5. Women's Catchweight (139.5 lb) bout: Norma Dumont defeated Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision

6. Featherweight bout: Jonathan Pearce defeated Kai Kamaka via second-round TKO

Preliminary card

1. Bantamweight bout: Anderson dos Santos defeated Martin Day via first-round submission

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Gina Mazany defeated Rachael Ostovich via third-round TKO

3. Flyweight bout: Sumudaerji defeated Malcolm Gordon via first-round KO

4. Catchweight (140 lb) bout: Nate Maness defeated Luke Sanders via second-round submission