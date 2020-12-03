UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

🃏 Hermansson 𝕧 Vettori 🇮🇹



An all-European affair takes centre-stage on Saturday!#UFCVegas16 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/sIwVZTiqA9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 1, 2020

Venue, date, time and telecast information

When and where is UFC Vegas 16 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (December 5) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (December 6) morning.

What time does UFC Vegas 16 start?

The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, December 5) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, December 6). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, December 5) | 3 AM GMT / 8.30 AM IST (Sunday, December 6).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 16?

The main card will be shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, entire event will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes (in English and Spanish), and be simulcast on ESPN+. In the UK, the event is shown on BT Sport.

Main Event: Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori preview

Jack Hermansson will look to stake a claim for a future title shot, while Marvin Vettori gets the big name opponent he's been calling for in this weekend's main event.

"The Joker" rebounded from his loss to Jared Cannonier last September with an impressive first-round submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in July. Now 6-1 over his last seven fights, Hermansson is tasked with taking on one of the hottest fighters on the roster at the moment.

Vettori enters on a three-fight winning streak and brandishing a 15-4-1 record overall. Last time out, the talented 27-year-old secured a first-round submission win over Karl Roberson after navigating multiple cancellations and postponements.

Four Von Flue chokes 😱



We look at each of @003_OSP's wild subs ⤵️ #UFCVegas16 pic.twitter.com/9e7nRtW2D5 — UFC (@ufc) December 1, 2020

Co-main Event: Ovince Saint Preux vs Jamahal Hill

In the co-main event, it's "Veteran vs. Prospect" in the light heavyweight division as Ovince Saint Preux as DWCS graduate Jamahal Hill.

In his eighth year on the UFC roster, Saint Preux remains one of the veteran litmus tests in the light heavyweight division. In his last two appearances, "OSP" has dispatched relative newcomers Michal Oleksiejczuk and Alonzo Menifield. He will look to do the same again this weekend.

On the backdrop of earning a UFC contract, Hill earned an impressive second-round stoppage victory at the UFC Apex last summer as he scored a decision win over Darko Stosic in January and then delivered blistering first-round finish of Klidson Abreu in May that was later overturned to a no contest.

Now, "Sweet Dreams" looks to continue his ascent up the light heavyweight ladder by taking out one of the veteran fighters in the division.

Make sure you know which fighters have momentum heading into #UFCVegas16 ⬇️:https://t.co/i92rOgVSrE — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 30, 2020

UFC Vegas 16 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa vs. Taila Santos

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan Arte

5. Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Nate Landwehr

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes

2. Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez

3. Lightweight bout: Matt Wiman vs. Jordan Leavitt

4. Flyweight bout: Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden

5. Featherweight bout: Ilia Topuria vs. Damon Jackson

6. Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Todd Duffee