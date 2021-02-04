UFC Vegas 18: Overeen vs. Volkov fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, February 4: After opening the year with three events on Fight Island, UFC returns home to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov (also known as UFC Fight Night 184), which is headlined by a heavyweight thriller.

In the main event, exciting heavyweight KO artists who have over 100 fights between them clash as No. 5 ranked contender Alistair Overeem takes on No. 6 Alexander Volkov.

In the co-main event, fan favorite bantamweight contenders collide as No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen faces No. 4 ranked Frankie Edgar.

Also on the main card, Manel Kape, Japan's Rizin Fighting Federation bantamweight champion, makes his highly anticipated UFC debut in a huge fight against No. 5 ranked flyweight Alexandre Pantoja.

No. 13 ranked bantamweight contender Cody Stamann squares off with late replacement and newcomer Askar Askar at featherweight, while No. 10 ranked lightweight contender Diego Ferreira runs it back with No. 13 Beneil Dariush.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Clay Guida, Michael Johnson, Mike Rodriquez, Timur Valiev, Martin Day, Devonte Smith, Justin Jaynes, Molly McCann, Seung Woo Choi and Youssef Zalal in action along with other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 18:

If you don't know, now you know@Alistairovereem vs @AlexDragoVolkov is LIVE SATURDAY on @espn+ at 8pm ET #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/FG301yEd8y — danawhite (@danawhite) February 3, 2021 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 18 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (February 6) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (February 7) morning in India. What time does UFC Vegas 18 start? The prelims will kick off at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, February 6) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, February 7). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, February 6) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, February 7). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 18? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, all fights will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Main Event: Overeem vs Volkov preview Overeem aims to continue his momentum with another highlight reel finish. Among the most decorated heavyweights in MMA, the former Strikeforce champion and K-1 World Grand Prix winner has picked up thrilling KO wins over Junior Dos Santos, Mark Hunt and Brock Lesnar. Overeem now hopes to extend his winning streak to three on the road to another shot at UFC gold. Volkov looks to make the most of his third UFC main event by taking out one of the heavyweight division's most seasoned strikers. Since joining the UFC roster in 2016, he has delivered memorable KO wins against Walt Harris, Stefan Struve and former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. Volkov now hopes to deliver his best performance yet to stake his claim as a dangerous title threat. Your chance to see another ridiculous @cors_life highlight is live on Saturday night! 🤯 #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/rNKhRryFjy — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 2, 2021 Co-main Event: Sandhagen vs. Edgar preview Sandhagen is coming off his most impressive performance to date when he stopped former title challenger Marlon Moraes in dominant fashion last October. A versatile and dynamic striker, he has also secured impressive victories over Raphael Assuncao, John Lineker and Iuri Alcantara. Sandhagen now goes for the biggest win of his career as he attempts to add the first former UFC titleholder to his resume. Former lightweight champion Edgar made good on his bantamweight debut last August, winning an entertaining decision over Pedro Munhoz. Throughout his decorated career, he has netted spectacular victories against Urijah Faber, Charles Oliveira and BJ Penn (thrice). Edgar now hopes to continue his climb up the 135-pound ladder and set himself up to become the first athlete to challenge for UFC championships in three divisions. #UFCVegas18 fight week is here! Find out which3⃣fighters are on the rise heading into @UFC's return to Las Vegas ⤵️:https://t.co/fDZs9ERP0r — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 2, 2021 UFC Vegas 18 Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov 2. Bantamweight bout: Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar 3. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape 4. Featherweight bout: Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askar 5. Lightweight bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight bout: Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Mike Rodriguez vs. Danilo Marques 3. Featherweight bout: Timur Valiev vs. Martin Day 4. Catchweight (160 lb) bout: Devonte Smith vs. Justin Jaynes 5. Women's Bantamweight bout: Karol Rosa vs. Joselyne Edwards 6. Women's Flyweight bout: Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio 7. Featherweight bout: Seung Woo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal 8. Featherweight bout: Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera