UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad fight card, date, start time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, March 11: The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues it's series of action in Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad (also known as UFC Fight Night 187).

In the main event of this weekend's event, welterweight contenders clash as blazing win-streak owner No.3 ranked Leon Edwards takes on surging No.13 ranked Belal Muhammad. In the co-main event, Light heavyweight contenders Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann aim to steal the show.

Also on the main card, an exciting featherweight bout sees No. 9 ranked Dan Ige take on Gavin Tucker, a bantamweight bout sees Jonathan Martinez matchup with Davey Grant and in a flyweight bout, Manel Kape looks to secure his first UFC win against Matheus Nicolau.

In the potential main card opener, Eryk Anders looks to bounce back into the winner's column against Darren Stewart at middleweight.

Meanwhile the preliminary card will feature the likes of Angela Hill, Ashley Yoder, Charles Jourdain, Rrani Yahya, Nasrat Haqparast, Cortney Casey, JJ Aldrich and Jinh Yu Frey among other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 21:

Venue, date, timing and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 21 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (March 13) at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (March 14) morning. What time does UFC Vegas 21 start? The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, March 13) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, March 14). The main card, meanwhile, will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, March 13) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, March 14). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 21? The main card is shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all fights are available on ESPN+. The Dentist 🦷@Darren_MMA back in the seat at #UFCVegas21 this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/6jGdtzElOI — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 10, 2021 UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad Fight Card Main Card 1. Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann 3. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker 4. Bantamweight bout: Jonathan Martinez vs. Davey Grant 5. Flyweight bout: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape 6. Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart Preliminary card 1. Women's Strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder 2. Featherweight bout: Charles Jourdain vs. Marcelo Rojo 3. Bantamweight bout: Rani Yahya vs. Ray Rodriguez 4. Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Rafa Garcia 5. Women's Flyweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. JJ Aldrich 6. Women's Strawweight bout: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula 7. Welterweight bout: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt "Show the world just how good I am." 🌏



There's something to prove on Saturday night. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/VQKWzJlKFy — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2021 Main Event: Edwards vs Muhammad Talking Points • Leon Edwards makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon with hopes of declaring himself the next title challenger. ◦ No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight contender ◦ Six wins by KO, three via submission ◦ Second-longest active win streak in the welterweight division ◦ On an eight-fight win streak ◦ Holds wins over Vicente Luque, Gunnar Nelson and former champion Rafael Dos Anjos. • Belal Muhammad plans to make waves in his first ever UFC main event by snapping Edwards' momentum. ◦ No. 13 ranked UFC welterweight contender ◦ Four wins by KO, one by submission ◦ Winner of eight of his last nine bouts ◦ Holds wins over Dhiego Lima, Lyman Good and Takashi Sato “Really that’s what it comes down to: execution and a battle of wills.”@Sayif_Saud talks about @Superman_Spann and his #UFCVegas21 bout with Misha Cirkunov ⬇️:https://t.co/csA43sswyQ — UFC News (@UFCNews) March 9, 2021 Co-Main Event: Cirkunov vs. Spann Talking Points • Misha Cirkunov looks to build another impressive win streak and continue his climb up the light heavyweight ladder. ◦ No. 10 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender ◦ Nine wins by submission, four via KO ◦ Finished all six of his UFC wins by stoppage ◦ 11 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Ion Cutelaba, Nikita Krylov, and Jimmy Crute • Ryan Spann seeks to break into the top 10 by taking out Cirkunov. ◦ No. 13 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender ◦ 11 wins by submission, four via KO ◦ Winner of eight of his last nine bouts ◦ Veteran of Dana White's Contender Series ◦ Holds wins over Devin Clark, Sam Alvey and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira