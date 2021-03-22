UFC Vegas 22 results and recap: Brunson outworks Holland as Griffin stops Kenan

In the Main Event middleweight contenders' bout #7 ranked Brunson stopped the momentum of #10 ranked Holland with dominant grappling and ground control over the course of five rounds.

Holland showed moments of his excellent striking capability, but he wasn't able to escape Brunson's veteran-born pressure on the ground, and Brunson got a clean sweep on the scorecards with a unanimous decision win.

The welterweight bout between Song Kenan and Max Griffin was bumped to the Co-Main Event position after the lightweight bout between Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell was cancelled due to Covid-19 protocols.

And the two welterweight fighters came out as expected with thrilling striking. Song landed heavy body kicks, while Griffin assaulted with punches and got the job done with a first round KO victory.

Also on the main card, a women's strawweight bout between two newcomers started with a clash when Dana White's Contender Series veteran Cheyanne Buys and Mexico national wrestling champion Montserrat Conejo met.

Conejo was quick to get the action to the canvas where she held on in side control for the entire first round. The theme continued through the next two rounds, and while Buys looked sharp on the feet and began to figure out escapes, Conejo's wrestling power earned her the decision.

Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Adrian Yanez and Gustavo Lopez showed off the speed of bantamweight strikers on the main card.

Yanez was furious with action and pin point combinations, while Lopez hung in and looked for power bombs. The chess match ended right at the start of the final round, as Yanez landed a walk-off KO for the win.

In the opening fight of the main card, hard-hitting heavyweight Tai Tuivasa handled last minute stand in Harry Hunsucker with swift action. Tuivasa chopped at Hunsucker's legs then hit him with a big right hand that crumpled him to the canvas in just 49 seconds.

Earlier in the preliminary card, which saw two fights cancelled, Macy Chiasson and Trevin Giles picked up decsion wins, while Grant Dawson, Montel Jackson and Bruno Silva earned stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Final Results

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson defeated Kevin Holland via unanimous decision

2. Welterweight bout: Max Griffin defeated Song Kenan via first-round KO

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Montserrat Conejo defeated Cheyanne Buys via unanimous decision

4. Bantamweight bout: Adrian Yanez defeated Gustavo Lopez via third-round KO

5. Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa defeated Harry Hunsucker via first-round TKO

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson defeated Marion Reneau via unanimous decision

2. Lightweight bout: Grant Dawson defeated Leonardo Santos via third-round KO

3. Middleweight bout: Trevin Giles defeated Roman Dolidze via unanimous decision

4. Catchweight (137.5 lb) bout: Montel Jackson defeated Jesse Strader via first-round TKO

5. Flyweight bout: Bruno Silva defeated JP Buys via second-round TKO