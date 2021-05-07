UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson fight card, date, India time and where to watch

In the main event, women's strawweight contenders clash at flyweight as No. 6 ranked Marina Rodriguez takes on No. 9 Michelle Waterson, while an exciting welterweight bout between talented strikers takes the co-main event slot, as Donald Cerrone squares off with Alex Morono.

Also on the main card, in an exciting clash of welterweight contenders, No. 9 ranked Neil Magny squares off with No. 10 Geoff Neal and, heavyweight finishers collide when Maurice Greene meets Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

In the potential main card opener, No. 11 ranked women's strawweight contender Amanda Ribas takes on No. 12 Angela Hill, followed by a lightweight bout as No. 12 ranked Diego Ferreira locks horns with returning No. 14 Gregor Gillespie.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Ben Rothwell, Philipe Lins, Michael Trizano, Ryan Benoit, Zarrukh Adashev and Jun Yong Park in action among other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 26:

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 26:

Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 26 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (May 8) at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (May 7). What time does UFC Vegas 26 start? The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, May 8) | 2.30 AM IST (Sunday, May 9). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, May 8) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, May 9). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 26? In India, the main card will be shown on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and, streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, the main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, while the prelims will be available exclusively on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson Fight Card Main Card 1. Women's Flyweight bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson 2. Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono 3. Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal 4. Heavyweight bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Maurice Greene 5. Lightweight bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie 6. Women's Strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins 2. Middleweight bout: Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus 3. Featherweight bout: Ľudovit Klein vs. Michael Trizano 4. Flyweight bout: Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev 5. Middleweight bout: Jun Yong Park vs. Tafon Nchukwi 6. Welterweight bout: Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris



Main Event: Roadriguez vs. Waterson Talking Points • Marina Rodriguez has her sight set on securing the biggest win of her career in her first UFC main event. ◦ No. 6 ranked women's strawweight contender (competing at flyweight) ◦ Six wins by KO, one via submission ◦ Four first-round finishes ◦ Earned UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series ◦ Holds wins over Amanda Ribas, Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar • Michelle Waterson hopes to make a statement by stopping Rodriguez's momentum with another show-stealing performance. ◦ No. 9 ranked women's strawweight contender (competing at flyweight) ◦ Nine wins by submission, three via KO ◦ Has won four of last six bouts ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Jessica Penne and Angela Hill



Co-main Event: Cerrone vs. Morono Talking Points • Donald Cerrone aims to deliver another vintage performance to further etch his name in the record books. ◦ UFC welterweight ◦ 17 wins by submission, 10 via KO ◦ Most finishes (16), wins (23) and post-fight bonuses (18) in UFC history ◦ Bout ties him with Jim Miller for most fights in UFC history (37) ◦ Holds stoppage wins over Matt Brown, Rick Story and Edson Barboza • Alex Morono is gunning to turn heads in his first UFC co-main event opportunity by finishing a legend. ◦ UFC welterweight ◦ Six wins by submission, five via KO ◦ 10 first-round finishes ◦ Four finishes in under 90 seconds ◦ Holds wins over Max Griffin, Song Kenan and Josh Burkman