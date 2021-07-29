UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs Strickland fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

In the main event of UFC Vegas 33, top 15 middleweight stand-up artists clash as No. 8 ranked Uriah Hall takes on No. 11 ranked Sean Strickland, while Kyung Ho Kang will face grappling specialist Rani Yahya in the bantamweight co-main event.

Also on the main card, Dana White's Contender Series alums battle as strawweights Cheyanne Buys and Gloria de Paula vie for their first UFC victories, while Welterweight Niklas Stolze takes on Jared Gooden, who steps up on short notice with both aiming for their first UFC victory.

Plus, veteran flyweight Ryan Benoit competes in his ninth UFC contest against Zarrukh Adashev, while the main card opener sees welterweights Bryan Barberena and Jason Witt do battle.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Wu Yanan, Nicco Montano, Melsik Baghdasaryan, Chris Gruetzemacher, Kai Kamaka III, Jinh Yu Frey and Ashley Yoder in action among seven other MMA athletes.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 32:

When and where is UFC Vegas 33 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (July 31) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (August 1).

What time does UFC Vegas 33 start?

The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, July 31) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 1). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT (Saturday, July 31) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 1).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 33?

The main card can only be streamed live via Sony LIV in India as the channels are telecasting Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

#UFCVegas33 is up next! Preview the entire 15 fight card, fight by fight ⤵️:https://t.co/iE5Qb4MY6I — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 26, 2021

UFC Vegas 33 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

2. Bantamweight bout: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula

4. Welterweight bout: Jared Gooden vs. Niklas Stolze

5. Flyweight bout: Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit

6. Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Wu Yanan vs. Nicco Montano

2. Featherweight bout: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Collin Anglin

3. Lightweight bout: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia

4. Featherweight bout: Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka III

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder

6. Bantamweight bout: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Trevin Jones

7. Welterweight bout: Philip Rowe vs. Orion Cosce

Middleweight contenders set to collide this Saturday 💢



[ #UFCVegas33 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/4V9yTpb920 — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2021

Main Event: Hall vs Strickland Talking Points

• Uriah Hall looks to continue his momentum and make a case to break into the top five.

◦ No. 8 ranked UFC middleweight contender

◦ 14 wins via KO, one by submission

◦ On four fight win streak

◦ Holds TKO wins over Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva and Gegard Mousasi

• Sean Strickland has his sights set on snapping Hall's win streak and cementing himself as a top contender in the division.

◦ No. 11 ranked UFC middleweight contender

◦ 10 wins via KO, four by submission

◦ On four fight win streak

◦ Holds wins over Jack Marshman, Brendan Allen and Krzysztof Jotko

Co-main Event: Kang vs Yahya Talking Points

• Kyung Ho Kang aims to pick up his fourth consecutive victory and make a push towards the division's top 15.

◦ UFC bantamweight

◦ 11 wins by submission, two via KO

◦ On three-fight win streak

◦ Holds wins over Brandon Davis, Teruto Ishihara and Guido Cannetti

• Rani Yahya aims to deliver another spectacular submission victory in his 19th UFC appearance.

◦ UFC bantamweight

◦ 21 wins by submission

◦ 11-3-1, 1 NC in last 16 bouts

◦ Holds wins over Eddie Wineland, Luke Sanders and Mike Brown