UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 46 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (January 15) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (January 16).
What time does UFC Vegas 46 start?
The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, January 15) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 16). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, January 15) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 16).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 46?
The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN and ESPN+.
UFC Vegas 46 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze
2. Heavyweight bout: Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman
3. Flyweight bout: Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin
4. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia
5. Lightweight bout: Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
6. Featherweight bout: Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito
Preliminary Card
1. Middleweight bout: Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes
2. Welterweight bout: Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
3. Featherweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom
4. Lightweight bout: Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown
Main Event: Kattar vs Chikadze Talking Points
• Calvin Kattar now has his sights set on defending his spot in the rankings by becoming the first fighter to knock out Chikadze.
◦ No. 5 ranked featherweight
◦ Most Featherweight Knockouts Since 2017
◦ Secured spectacular KO victories over Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas and Shane Burgos
◦ Ninth Highest Strike Rate Among Active Featherweights
◦ Fifth Smallest Amount of Bottom Position Time in Featherweight History
• Giga Chikadze aims to secure the biggest victory of his career to enter the division's top five.
◦ No. 8 ranked featherweight
◦ Riding on a nine-fight win streak
◦ Has delivered memorable KO wins against Edson Barboza, Cub Swanson and Jamey Simmons
◦ Third Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Featherweight Division
◦ Third Highest Knockdown Average Among Active Featherweights
Co-main Event: Collier vs Sherman Talking Points
• Jake Collier looks to steal the show with another wild finish.
◦ UFC heavyweight
◦ Five wins by KO, three via submission
◦ Seven first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Gian Villante, Marcel Fortuna and Alberto Uda
• Chase Sherman intends to land a signature KO and make a statement to the rest of the division.
◦ UFC heavyweight
◦ 14 wins by KO
◦ 93% finishing rate
◦ 12 first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Ike Villanueva, Damian Grabowski and Rashad Coulter