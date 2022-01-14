UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of UFC Vegas 46 (also known as UFC on ESPN 32), No. 5 ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar takes on No. 8 ranked Giga Chikadze. The co-main event will see a clash of heavyweights as Jake Collier and Chase Sherman lock horns in an all-action match up.

Also on the main card, top contenders clash as No. 5 ranked flyweight contender Brandon Royval battles No. 7 Rogerio Bontorin and women's flyweight No. 2 ranked Katlyn Chookagian takes on No. 4 ranked Jennifer Maia.

Plus, Dakota Bush faces Dana White's Contender Series veteran Viacheslav Borshchev at lightweight after Bill Algeo takes on Dana White's Contender Series signee Joanderson Brito at featherweight in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see Jamie Pickett take on UFC newcomer Joseph

Holmes in a middleweight clash, The Ultimate Fighter season 11 winner Court McGee goes for his 10th UFC win when he meets Ramiz Brahimaj at welterweight.

Brian Kelleher takes on Kevin Croom on short notice at featherweight, while TJ Brown meets Charles Rosa also on short notice at lightweight.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 46:

[ #UFCVegas46 | Saturday | Prelims 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Main Card 7𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 LIVE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/eq3bsur0W3 — UFC (ufc) January 13, 2022 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 46 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (January 15) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (January 16). What time does UFC Vegas 46 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, January 15) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 16). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, January 15) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 16). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 46? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN and ESPN+.



UFC Vegas 46 Fight Card Main Card 1. Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze 2. Heavyweight bout: Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman 3. Flyweight bout: Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin 4. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia 5. Lightweight bout: Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev 6. Featherweight bout: Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight bout: Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes 2. Welterweight bout: Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj 3. Featherweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom 4. Lightweight bout: Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown



[ #UFCVegas46 | Jan 15th LIVE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/SNJzeWz5Zd — UFC (ufc) January 11, 2022 Main Event: Kattar vs Chikadze Talking Points • Calvin Kattar now has his sights set on defending his spot in the rankings by becoming the first fighter to knock out Chikadze. ◦ No. 5 ranked featherweight ◦ Most Featherweight Knockouts Since 2017 ◦ Secured spectacular KO victories over Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas and Shane Burgos ◦ Ninth Highest Strike Rate Among Active Featherweights ◦ Fifth Smallest Amount of Bottom Position Time in Featherweight History • Giga Chikadze aims to secure the biggest victory of his career to enter the division's top five. ◦ No. 8 ranked featherweight ◦ Riding on a nine-fight win streak ◦ Has delivered memorable KO wins against Edson Barboza, Cub Swanson and Jamey Simmons ◦ Third Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Featherweight Division ◦ Third Highest Knockdown Average Among Active Featherweights Co-main Event: Collier vs Sherman Talking Points • Jake Collier looks to steal the show with another wild finish. ◦ UFC heavyweight ◦ Five wins by KO, three via submission ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Gian Villante, Marcel Fortuna and Alberto Uda • Chase Sherman intends to land a signature KO and make a statement to the rest of the division. ◦ UFC heavyweight ◦ 14 wins by KO ◦ 93% finishing rate ◦ 12 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Ike Villanueva, Damian Grabowski and Rashad Coulter