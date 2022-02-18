UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

|
Venue, date, timing and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 48 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (February 19) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (February 20).
What time does UFC Vegas 48 start?
The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, February 19) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 20). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, February 19) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 20).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 48?
The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.
UFC Vegas 48 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Light Heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill
2. Catchweight (195 lb) bout: Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett
3. Heavyweight bout: Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot
4. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta
5. Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Preliminary Card
1. Featherweight bout: Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez
2. Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin
3. Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama
4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
5. Featherweight bout: Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl
6. Women's Strawweight bout: Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula
7. Bantamweight bout: Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader
Main Event: Walker vs. Hill Talking Points
● Johnny Walker is gunning to get back to his winning ways with another show-stealing performance.
◦ A powerful striker
◦ Has secured impressive finishes against Ryan Spann, Misha Cirkunov and Khalil Rountree Jr.
◦ Has 4 wins in 7 in UFC and all 4 were stoppage wins
◦ Has 3 Performance of the Night bonuses
● Jamahal Hill intends to continue his ascent up the 205-pound ladder with another highlight-reel KO.
◦ Entered UFC after a TKO victory over Alexander Poppeck on Dana White's Contender Series
◦ Has since climbed the ranks quickly with notable wins against Jimmy Crute, Ovince Saint Preux and Darko Stosic
◦ Has 3 wins in 5 UFC bouts
◦ Has one Performance of the Night bonus
Co-Main Event: Daukaus vs. Pickett Talking Points
● Kyle Daukaus aims to establish himself as a top contender by finishing Pickett.
◦ Eight wins by submission
◦ Three first round finishes
◦ Dana White's Contender Series contract winner
● Jamie Pickett looks to make a statement with a knockout victory over Daukaus.
◦ Nine wins by KO
◦ Has won 12 of his last 16 and four of his last six
◦ Five first round finishes