UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

A battle to delight striking fans is set to main event the main card as No. 10 ranked light heavyweight Johnny Walker takes on No. 12 ranked Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Kyle Daukaus battles Jamie Pickett in a 195-pound catchweight bout.

The previous main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev was postponed due to visa issues and will now be the co-main event for UFC 272 on March 6.

Also on the main card, Parker Porter faces Alan Baudot in a heavyweight bout, while lightweight legend Jim Miller squares off with Dana White's Contender Series signee Nikolas Motta after Joaquin Buckley takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan in a clash of middleweight finishers that opens the main card.

The preliminary card, meanwhile, will see the likes of Jonathan Pearce, Christian Rodriguez, Mario Bautista, Jay Perrin, Gabriel Benitez, David Onama, Jessica-Rose Clark, Stephanie Egger, Chas Skelly, Mark Striegl, Diana Belbita, Gloria de Paula, Chad Anheliger and Jesse Strader in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill:

It's MissJessyJess Fight Week 🔥



[ #UFCVegas48 | Saturday | Live on ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/H8nBSLojh8 — UFC (ufc) February 17, 2022 Venue, date, timing and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 48 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (February 19) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (February 20). What time does UFC Vegas 48 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, February 19) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 20). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, February 19) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 20). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 48? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+. Preview every fight on #UFCVegas48 here ⤵️:https://t.co/dAwOLcxzg0 — UFC News (UFCNews) February 15, 2022 UFC Vegas 48 Fight Card Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill 2. Catchweight (195 lb) bout: Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett 3. Heavyweight bout: Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot 4. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta 5. Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan Preliminary Card 1. Featherweight bout: Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez 2. Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin 3. Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama 4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger 5. Featherweight bout: Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl 6. Women's Strawweight bout: Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula 7. Bantamweight bout: Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader Heavy-hitting light heavyweights! 💥JohnnyWalker vs JamahalH this Saturday at #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/xDOPOaedfz — UFC Europe (UFCEurope) February 16, 2022 Main Event: Walker vs. Hill Talking Points ● Johnny Walker is gunning to get back to his winning ways with another show-stealing performance. ◦ A powerful striker ◦ Has secured impressive finishes against Ryan Spann, Misha Cirkunov and Khalil Rountree Jr. ◦ Has 4 wins in 7 in UFC and all 4 were stoppage wins ◦ Has 3 Performance of the Night bonuses ● Jamahal Hill intends to continue his ascent up the 205-pound ladder with another highlight-reel KO. ◦ Entered UFC after a TKO victory over Alexander Poppeck on Dana White's Contender Series ◦ Has since climbed the ranks quickly with notable wins against Jimmy Crute, Ovince Saint Preux and Darko Stosic ◦ Has 3 wins in 5 UFC bouts ◦ Has one Performance of the Night bonus A furious finish from the Night Wolf 🐺



[ JamiePickettMMA | #UFCVegas48 | Feb 19 | Live on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1ZeOkgo3rl — UFC (ufc) February 16, 2022 Co-Main Event: Daukaus vs. Pickett Talking Points ● Kyle Daukaus aims to establish himself as a top contender by finishing Pickett. ◦ Eight wins by submission ◦ Three first round finishes ◦ Dana White's Contender Series contract winner ● Jamie Pickett looks to make a statement with a knockout victory over Daukaus. ◦ Nine wins by KO ◦ Has won 12 of his last 16 and four of his last six ◦ Five first round finishes