UFC Vegas 56: Top Heavyweight Strikers Battle at UFC Apex on June 4

Decorated veteran Volkov (34-10, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) is looking for another dominant performance when he enters the Octagon on June 4.

Throughout his 13-year MMA career, he has netted spectacular knockout wins against Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum and Stefan Struve. Volkov now intends to put the heavyweight division on notice by finishing Rozenstruik in impressive fashion.

Seasoned kickboxer Rozenstruik (12-3, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname) has utilized his elite striking arsenal to remain a fixture in the heavyweight division's Top 10.

With knockouts in each of his UFC victories, he has delivered exciting wins over Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem and Andrei Arlovski. Rozenstruik now has his sights set on dispatching Volkov with a highlight-reel performance.

Exciting featherweight contenders collide in the co-main event when No. 10 ranked Dan Ige faces undefeated No. 13 Movsar Evloev.

Gritty competitor Ige (15-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Haleiwa, Hawaii) looks to become the first fighter to beat Evloev and defend his spot on the 145-pound ladder.

Throughout his UFC stint, he has delivered memorable wins against Edson Barboza, Gavin Tucker and Mirsad Bektic. Ige now hopes to steal the show with another highlight-reel finish.

Talented grappler Evloev (15-0, fighting out of Sunzha, Republic of Ingushetia, Russia) aims to continue his unbeaten run by securing the biggest win of his career.

Since joining the UFC roster in 2019, he has earned notable victories over Hakeem Dawodu, Nik Lentz and SeungWoo Choi. Evloev now looks to enter the featherweight division's Top 10 with another emphatic victory.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 winner Michael Trizano (10-2, fighting out of Ramsey, N.J.) squares off with Lucas Almeida (13-1, fighting out of Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil) at featherweight.

• Dana White's Contender Series signee Karine Silva (14-4, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) debuts against Poliana Botelho (8-4, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a flyweight bout.

• Alonzo Menifield (11-3, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) faces UFC newcomer Askar Mozharov (25-7, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand by way of Odessa, Ukraine) in a light heavyweight matchup.

• Felice Herrig (14-9, fighting out of Crystal Lake, Ill.) rematches former women's strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-7, fighting out of Lodz, Poland).

• Joe Solecki (11-3, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) takes on Alex da Silva (21-3, fighting out of Balneario Camboriu, SC, Brazil) in an intriguing lightweight tilt.

• Ode' Osbourne (10-4 1NC, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) locks horns with Zarrukh Adashev (4-3, fighting out of New York, N.Y. by way of Samarkand, Uzbekistan) at flyweight.

• Niklas Stolze (12-5, fighting out of Magdeburg, Germany) moves down to lightweight to face Benoit Saint Denis (8-1 1NC, fighting out of Paris, France).

• Johnny Munoz (11-1, fighting out of Norco, Calif.) battles Tony Gravely (22-7, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) at bantamweight.

• Jeff Molina (10-2, fighting out of Olathe, Kan.) aims to keep his momentum going when he takes on Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-6, fighting out of Aktobe, Kazakhstan) in a flyweight bout.

• Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-2, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) debuts against Andreas Michailidis (13-5, fighting out of Athens, Greece) at welterweight.

• Erin Blanchfield (8-1, fighting out of Elmwood Park, N.J.) and JJ Aldrich (11-4, fighting out of Aurora, Colo.) meet in a clash of rising flyweight prospects.

Telecast and Timing

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik will take place Saturday, June 4 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT and the main card at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT.

Source: Press Release