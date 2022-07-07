UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Rafael Dos Anjos battles No. 10 ranked Rafael Fiziev, while the co-main event will feature a clash of Dana White's Contender Series signees when Caio Borralho faces Armen Petrosyan at middleweight.

Also on the main card, Douglas Silva takes on Said Nurmagomedov in an intriguing bantamweight matchup, while a heavyweight bout sees Jared Vanderaa take on the always exciting Chase Sherman.

In the potential main card opener, Michael Johnson battles Jamie Mullarkey in an exciting lightweight bout after a women's flyweight bout between No. 10 ranked contender Cynthia Calvillo and 125-pound debutant Nina Nunes closes the preliminary card.

The preliminary card will also see the likes of Aiemann Zahabi, Ricky Turcios, Antonina Shevchenko, Cortney Casey, Cody Brundage, Tresean Gore, Karl Roberson, Kennedy Nzechukwu, Ronnie Lawrence and Saidyokub Kakhramonov in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 58:

When and where is UFC Vegas 58 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (July 9) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (July 10).

What time does UFC Vegas 58 start?

The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, July 9) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 10).

The main card, meanwhile, starts at 9 PM PM ET / 6 PM PT (Saturday, July 9) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 10).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 58?

The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV app and webstite.

In the United States, the main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, while the prelims will be available on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 58 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Lightweight Bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

2. Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

3. Bantamweight Bout: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

4. Heavyweight Bout: Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

5. Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey



Preliminary Card

1. Women's Flyweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

2. Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

3. Women's Flyweight Bout: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

4. Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

6. Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov