UFC Vegas 68 and Road To UFC Finals: Spivac submits Lewis; India’s Anshul among four new contract winners

India's Anshul Jubli was among the four fighters that landed a UFC contract following the victory in Road to UFC Finals as UFC Vegas 68 saw seven bouts end in stoppage, while four went the distance.

Jubli, who was first fighter from India to win in the UFC and the second Indian-born fighter in Octagon action, also earned performance of the night bonus for his second-round stoppage of Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in the Road to UFC lightweight final.

The main eventer Spivac also took home performance of the night bonus for his first-round submission win over Lewis, which also happened to be the biggest win of his career.

Apart from Jubli and Spivac, Rinya Nakamura's first-round stoppage of Toshiomi Kazama in the bantamweight finals and, Tatsuro Taira's first-round submission win over Jesus Aguilar also earned them an extra USD 50K as bonuses.

Also on the main card, Devin Clark outworked Da Woon Jung in a light heavyweight bout that served as the co-main event before Marcin Tybura defeated Blagoy Ivanov via decision in a heavyweight bout.

Plus, featherweights Dooho Choi and Kyle Nelson fought to a majority draw after the main card opener saw Adam Fugitt stop Yusaku Kinoshita via TKO in the first round of a welterweight bout.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card saw the four Road to UFC finals and two more bouts that ended in submission win as JunYong Park defeated Denis Tiuliulin in the event opening middleweight bout before Taira stopped Aguilar in a flyweight bout.

Here is how the Road To UFC Finals went down and what the fighters said after the bout along with the UFC Vegas 68 results:

Road To UFC Lightweight Finals Anshul Jubli became only the second Indian-born athlete to get a UFC contract with his dominant second round finish of Indonesia's powerhouse Jeka Saragih. Saragih had excellent leg kicks and was strong in the clinch, but Jubli capitalized with his reach and size to dominate with ground and pound until the referee called it off in the second round. Following the win, Jubli said, "Namaste, UFC, we have arrived! Captain India is Here! We are going all the way to the top. First ever ROAD TO UFC winner! We dominated the fight, I'm going to keep grinding, and my plan is to be the best in the world." Road To UFC Featherweight Finals It was a verified style-versus-style match between Jeong Yeong Lee and Yi Zha, the former trying to land his strikes, and the latter using a smothering wrestling game across all three rounds. Lee was able to get off some damaging strikes that earned him two out of three judges' scores to win by split decision. After the win, Lee said, "I have a plan, next Korean Connor MacGregor! I had a torn ACL during camp so I was concerned about that." Road To UFC Bantamweight Finals Superstar wrestler Rinya Nakamura relied on none of his grappling accolades when he went on the attack and knocked out Toshiomi Kazama in just 33 seconds of the first round, earning his UFC contract in brilliant style. After landing the contract, Nakamura said, "I really want to thank my family, corner and coaches, everyone who helped me in this tournament. I feel it inside so deeply. That was great. "I've been dreaming of fighting in this cage for 15 years, so this is very important. I want to spread how Japan, my team, and I am good." Road To UFC Flyweight Finals HyunSung Park became the first ROAD TO UFC participant to earn a UFC contract. Park slowly mounted his offense into the third round where he was able to lock on a rear naked choke standing, and get SeungGuk Choi to tap out. After the win, Park said, "I had to adjust to the time, I got four hours of sleep, but somehow I managed. I was looking for the finish, my opponent was well-rounded. I noticed he was tired, so I took advantage of that." UFC Vegas 68 Final Results Main Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac defeated Derrick Lewis by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:05 of Round 1 2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark defeated Da Woon Jung by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 3. Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura defeated Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) 4. Featherweight Bout: Dooho Choi and Kyle Nelson fight to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28) 5. Welterweight Bout: Adam Fugitt defeated Yusaku Kinoshita by TKO (elbows) at 4:36 of Round 1 Preliminary Card and Road To UFC 2022 Final Results 1. Road to UFC Lightweight Final Bout: Anshul Jubli defeated Jeka Saragih by TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2 2. Road to UFC Featherweight Final Bout: JeongYeong Lee defeated Yi Zha by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28) 3. Road to UFC Bantamweight Final Bout: Rinya Nakamura defeated Toshiomi Kazama by knockout (left hand) at 0:33 of Round 1 4. Road to UFC Flyweight Final Bout: HyunSung Park defeated SeungGuk Choi by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of Round 3 5. Middleweight Bout: JunYong Park defeated Denis Tiuliulin by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:05 of Round 1 6. Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira defeated Jesus Aguilar by submission (armbar) at 4:20 of Round 1